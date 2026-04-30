Reopened Trade Corridor Offers Hope, But Security Concerns Loom

The reopening of the Tsamiya-Kamba corridor between Nigeria, Niger, and Benin after seven years promises economic benefits, but persistent insecurity and political tensions threaten its long-term success. The report examines the immediate impact of the reopening, the security challenges posed by armed groups, and the need for trilateral cooperation.

The recent reopening of the Tsamiya-Kamba corridor, connecting Nigeria , Niger, and Benin after a seven-year closure, presents a significant opportunity to revitalize trade, supply chains, and livelihoods in the region.

This strategic route, vital for goods movement between Niger and the ports of Cotonou (Benin) and Lagos (Nigeria), was initially shut down in 2019 under the Buhari administration to combat smuggling and cross-border crime. President Tinubu’s directive to reopen the corridor has already yielded positive results, with over 1,600 stranded trucks finally reaching Niger, alleviating supply pressures exacerbated by the 2023 coup and subsequent border closures.

The reopening benefits all three nations – Benin through increased port activity, Nigeria’s Kebbi State through stimulated trade and revenue, and Niger by providing a crucial trade workaround amidst ongoing tensions with Benin. However, the economic gains are contingent upon addressing the pervasive insecurity and mistrust that plague the borderlands. The border region encompassing northern Benin, northwestern Nigeria, and southwestern Niger has become a hotspot for criminal activity, attracting both bandit and jihadist groups.

Organizations like Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara are actively exploiting the area, utilizing W National Park as a base of operations. Furthermore, bandit groups originating in Nigeria are expanding their reach into Benin and Niger, leveraging forested areas for cover. This poses a direct threat to the Tsamiya-Kamba corridor, as these groups may target commercial vehicles for loot, supplies, or materials for improvised explosive devices.

Recent incidents in Kebbi State demonstrate the vulnerability of transport routes to bandit attacks, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security measures. The corridor’s potential as a driver of stability and regional development is jeopardized if these security concerns are not adequately addressed. Effective mitigation requires robust trilateral security cooperation, including intelligence sharing on armed group movements and cross-border banditry networks.

The strengthening military collaboration between Benin and Nigeria is a positive step, but it is insufficient without the full participation of Niger. Niger’s recent security operations, such as ‘Tiger’ in the Dosso region, demonstrate a commitment to border security, but political mistrust between Niger and Benin remains a significant obstacle. Without a unified approach, the resumption of cross-border traffic risks becoming a source of vulnerability rather than a catalyst for economic growth and regional stability.

The long-term success of the Tsamiya-Kamba corridor hinges on the ability of these three nations to overcome their differences and forge a collaborative security framework that safeguards trade and promotes sustainable development in the region. The corridor represents more than just a trade route; it is a test of their collective commitment to regional peace and prosperity





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