Youth delegates from the Renewed Hope Youth Infrastructure Tour commended President Bola Tinubu and Minister David Umahi for critical road interventions in the South-East. The inspection highlighted key projects including the Eke Obinagu Flyover and New Artisan Bridge.

Youths participating in the Renewed Hope Youth Infrastructure Tour have completed an inspection of major road construction initiatives across the South-East region of Nigeria. The delegation officially commended President Bola Tinubu and Federal Minister of Works, David Umahi, for their leadership in executing critical infrastructure projects that aim to improve regional connectivity and traffic flow.

Tour Objectives and Key Infrastructure Sites

The initiative was organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Juliet Obinta. The primary objective was to provide young Nigerians with a firsthand opportunity to observe ongoing and completed Federal Government infrastructure projects. Participants were encouraged to understand the economic significance of these developments and engage in meaningful conversations regarding national progress.

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The inspection tour covered several strategic locations, including the Eke Obinagu Flyover, sections of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Ugwu Onyeama axis, and the New Artisan Bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. These sites were selected to highlight the Federal Government's interventions under the current administration and the implementation efforts led by the Ministry of Works.

The delegation emphasized that these projects are strategically vital for managing traffic in busy corridors. They noted that the improvements are expected to deliver significant benefits to motorists, local businesses, and residents by enhancing transportation efficiency and reducing logistical bottlenecks in the region.

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Leadership Praise and Youth Engagement Strategy

Speaking during the tour on Wednesday, Juliet Obinta commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing infrastructure development as a cornerstone of his administration's economic agenda. She specifically acknowledged Minister David Umahi for his leadership at the Ministry of Works and his role in driving the implementation of critical road projects across the country.

Obinta explained that the Renewed Hope Youth Infrastructure Tour was conceived to take young people beyond standard political debates. She stated that the program provides an opportunity to witness government interventions, understand their impact, and communicate observations to the public. She also expressed gratitude for the provision of a bus by the Minister of Works, which facilitated the mobilization and participation of young people in the exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant stressed that youth participation in governance must extend beyond election periods and social media conversations. She argued that engagement should include policy awareness, project monitoring, constructive dialogue, and active contributions to national development.

Addressing Specific Transport Challenges and Future Interventions

The delegation examined sections of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, including the Ugwu Onyeama axis, where they discussed the importance of sustained road rehabilitation and engineering solutions. At the New Artisan Bridge, the group highlighted the Federal Government's rapid intervention following the collapse of the old structure, which had severely disrupted transportation and forced motorists to navigate alternative routes through Enugu streets.

At Peenoks Junction, Obinta identified a specific traffic management challenge involving motorists attempting to access an adjoining road from the opposite carriageway. She explained that drivers must currently travel a considerable distance toward the 82 Division axis to make a U-turn, a situation that encourages dangerous one-way driving to avoid the longer route.

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Consequently, Obinta appealed to Minister David Umahi to direct relevant technical departments to assess the junction. She suggested exploring possibilities for a properly engineered median opening, dedicated turning bay, or other suitable traffic management arrangements to improve safety and convenience.

Impact on Local Communities and Political Support

Addressing the media, Enugu State APC Youth Leader Basil Ojengwa expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for approving and prioritizing major infrastructure projects in the South-East. He specifically highlighted the Eke Obinagu Flyover and the reconstruction of the New Artisan Bridge as critical interventions for the region.

Ojengwa recalled the difficulties motorists experienced following the collapse of the New Artisan Bridge. He noted that the incident disrupted transportation and forced road users to seek alternative routes through adjoining streets within the Enugu metropolis, causing significant inconvenience.

The Youth Leader commended Minister David Umahi for his prompt intervention following the incident. He noted that the Minister's visit to the affected location and subsequent commencement of work helped address a major transportation challenge confronting residents and commuters, demonstrating a responsive approach to urgent infrastructure needs.