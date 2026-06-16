Renewed Hope Media Team Inspects Projects in Abia State Amidst Ongoing Infrastructure and Social Initiatives

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team toured Abia State to evaluate federal and state collaboration on projects. Commissioner Okey Kanu highlighted the airport, housing estate, and the fully operational Umuahia bus terminal, while also announcing upcoming observances for the Boy Child and Elder Abuse Awareness.

A high-powered Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team arrived in Abia State on Tuesday to inspect federal and state government projects across the state. This visit is part of the nationwide Renewed Hope National Media Tour , which aims to showcase projects executed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration in collaboration with various state governments.

The tour is set to cover all six geopolitical zones, underscoring the federal government's commitment to developmental transparency and partnership with subnational entities. The timing of the visit is particularly significant given the cordial relationship between Abia State's government, led by Governor Alex Otti, and the Federal Government. This partnership has already borne fruit in the form of joint ventures such as the airport project and the newly flagged-off Renewed Hope Housing Estate project.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the media team will tour multiple localities to assess road construction and other development initiatives spanning all 17 local government areas. The itinerary concludes with a civic reception hosted by Governor Otti in honor of the presidential delegation. The commissioner also provided updates on the recently inaugurated ultra-modern bus terminal in Umuahia, stating that full operations have now commenced.

The rollout is being implemented in three phases: the first phase involves the Abia Green Shuttle buses, the second phase will integrate informal transport operators, and the third phase will welcome formal transport operators. He acknowledged that while stakeholders generally approve of the terminal's services, some informal operators have been hesitant to transition due to natural resistance to change.

The relocation process affects approximately 39 transport operators, and the state government has begun enforcement actions as of Tuesday to ensure complete compliance and smooth operational uptake. On infrastructure, Kanu reaffirmed the state government's dedication to upgrading the road network across Abia, noting that despite already achieving significant milestones, transformative work in road infrastructure continues unabated.

In other announcements, the commissioner revealed that the Abia State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Office of the Governor's wife, will commemorate International Day of the Boy Child on June 16, 2026. Additionally, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, partnering with the Governor's wife's office, observed World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Activities for the latter include public sensitization campaigns on the rights of older persons, available protection services, and reporting mechanisms for abuse cases.

The ministry plans to engage senior citizens, community stakeholders, and development partners to refine the Senior Citizens Policy Framework. Furthermore, collaboration with healthcare facilities, community leaders, and social protection actors will be strengthened to enhance prevention, reporting, response, and referral systems for the elderly, promoting an inclusive society where senior citizens can live with dignity, security, and hope. This news article was authored by Sunday Nwakanma, a veteran journalist with over 25 years of experience reporting for Punch Newspapers.

Based in Abia State, Nwakanma has an extensive background covering local, regional, and national public affairs issues, reflecting a strong commitment to press freedom and responsible journalism. All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Unrelated promotional content regarding premium domain acquisition for financial gain was also present in the source text but has been omitted as non-substantive news





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Renewed Hope Abia State Alex Otti Bola Tinubu Infrastructure Bus Terminal Media Tour Government Projects

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