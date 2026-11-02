Renewed Hope Housing Set to Open Applications for 5,000 Lagos Homes

Renewed Hope Housing, a 5,000-unit project in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, will open applications for Nigerians seeking homes. Developers say mortgage options are available.

An application platform for the 5,000-unit Renewed Hope Housing Programme is set to open for Nigerians interested in acquiring homes. The project is being developed in partnership with Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, following a groundbreaking ceremony held at the weekend.

The ceremony took place at Lekki Aviation Town, within the Yegunda Government Resettlement Scheme in Ibeju-Lekki. The Renewed Hope Housing initiative is expected to bring a large new residential supply to the area.

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Details of the 5,000-Unit Housing Project

The project will deliver 5,000 housing units across three developments: Lekki Aviation Town, The Parliament and GranVille Estate. The developers have committed to completing all units within 36 months.

Interested Nigerians have been encouraged to begin exploring mortgage options before the application platform opens. They can make early enquiries through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and their respective mortgage banks.

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Preparing financing in advance may help prospective buyers understand their options and plan for the application process once it becomes available.

Government Vision on Nigeria's Housing Deficit

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, said President Bola Tinubu remained concerned about the country's housing shortage.

The minister put Nigeria's housing deficit at an estimated 15 million units, affecting approximately 120 million people. He described the scale of the gap as a major national concern.

He also said the Federal Government was considering a nationwide social housing programme. The proposal involves building 100 housing units in each local government area, alongside a proposed 100,000-unit housing scheme.

Developer Commitment and Community Support

The Managing Director of Harmony Gardens, Abdullahi Mosadoluwa, said the partnership aims to make homeownership more accessible through structured mortgage financing and flexible payment arrangements.

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He encouraged Nigerians to consider the opportunity, particularly parents seeking homes for their children and citizens living abroad who plan to return or retire in Lagos. Mosadoluwa reaffirmed the company's commitment to completing the 5,000 units within 36 months, together with supporting infrastructure and sustainable community planning.

Traditional rulers at the ceremony commended the Federal Government's partnership with the indigenous developer and expressed confidence in the company's capacity to deliver. They also praised its contributions to community development, infrastructure provision and the welfare of host communities.

Damola Akinyelure of Metroscape also spoke at the event and commended Mosadoluwa's involvement in housing development. He pointed to his earlier contributions to the 4,000 housing units delivered in Karsana, Abuja.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the National Assembly, the Federal and Lagos State governments, traditional institutions and the business community, reflecting broad interest in the project's progress.