Renewed Hope Baby Support Programme: Vice President Shettima Commends Initiative for Closing Gaps and Enhancing Child Welfare

The Vice President of Nigeria, Shettima, has commended the Renewed Hope Baby Support (RHBS) programme, developed by the North East Development Commission (NEDC), for its strategic approach to addressing gaps in identity, healthcare, and long-term development affecting Nigerian children. Shettima hailed the initiative as a critical step towards implementing President Tinubu’s vision for 2026 as the Year of the Family and Social Protection.

has said the Renewed Hope Baby Support (RHBS) programme will close identity, healthcare, and long-term development gaps affecting Nigerian children. He described the initiative, which was developed by the North East Development Commission (NEDC), as very strategic.

Shettima said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family and Social Protection. The Vice President hailed the NEDC for taking proactive steps to translate the President’s vision into practical action. Shettima spoke yesterday at the State House in Abuja when the management team of the NEDC, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Goni Alkali, presented the execution framework for the RHBS programme to him.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said the programme was designed to provide every Nigerian child with structured identity registration, healthcare participation and access to long-term financial opportunities.

“As you are aware, Mr. President has declared 2026 as the Year of the Family and Social Protection, with clear directives for implementation across all levels of government. I commend the NEDC for taking proactive steps to translate this vision into concrete action, particularly through the Renewed Hope Baby Support programme,” Shettima said.

Describing the initiative as timely and strategic, the Vice President noted that it fits squarely into the North East’s Stabilisation and Development Masterplan, particularly its pillars of peaceful society, healthy citizens and an educated populace. He called for seamless collaboration between the NEDC, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and other relevant government agencies to ensure the programme achieves maximum impact.

By focusing on children and families, Shettima said the RHBS programme would directly impact vulnerable Nigerians while serving as an effective mechanism for implementing President Tinubu’s social protection agenda. The Vice President described the initiative as a “strategic palliative” capable of cushioning the effects of ongoing economic reforms in a structured and dignified manner.

“It demonstrates that while we implement difficult but essential policies, we remain deeply committed to the welfare of our people — especially the women and children of the North East,” he added. Shettima also said the programme would position the NEDC as a critical institution in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the Northeast region.

“This is the kind of focused, results-oriented intervention we expect from our regional development commissions,” he stated. The Vice President announced that the Presidency would unveil more details on the implementation and rollout strategy for the programme on May 27, to coincide with the Children’s Day celebration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Regional Development and NEDC in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mariam Masha, said the RHBS initiative was conceived as a national human capital infrastructure programme. She said Nigeria records about 7.6 million births annually but fewer than half of those births are formally registered within the first year, leaving millions of children outside the national identity system.

According to her, the situation weakens long-term planning across education, healthcare, economic and social systems. Masha explained that the RHBS programme was designed to ensure that every Nigerian child begins life through a structured system linking identity registration, healthcare participation and long-term opportunities.

“RHBS is positioned as a structured national programme, not a traditional welfare intervention. It uses milestone-linked support to connect children from birth to formal systems of identity, health and opportunity,” she said. The presidential aide noted that the programme would serve as the operational mechanism for implementing President Tinubu’s directive, placing Nigerian families at the centre of governance, with a strong emphasis on early childhood development.

Masha stressed that the RHBS should not be viewed as a social intervention alone, but as a national operating model for identity inclusion, developmental health participation and long-term human capital development





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Renewed Hope Baby Support Programme North East Development Commission Shettima President Tinubu Year Of The Family And Social Protection Children’S Day Celebration Identity Registration Healthcare Participation Long-Term Financial Opportunities National Human Capital Infrastructure Programm Milestone-Linked Support Identity Inclusion Developmental Health Participation Long-Term Human Capital Development

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