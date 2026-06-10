Renewable Energy Stakeholders Intensify Calls for Solar Generators in Nigeria

The push for solar generators in Nigeria is based on the need to address the millions of petrol and diesel generators powering homes and businesses across the country. The technology is seen as a practical and cost-effective alternative to these generators, which consume fuel and contribute to environmental pollution.

Renewable energy stakeholders have intensified calls for the widespread adoption of solar generators in Nigeria , describing the technology as a practical and cost-effective alternative to the millions of petrol and diesel generators powering homes and businesses across the country.

The push formed the basis of discussions ahead of the inaugural Nigeria Solar Generator Day, where policymakers, investors, renewable energy firms and development partners are expected to explore ways of accelerating the deployment of solar-powered systems nationwide. A statement jointly issued on Wednesday in Abuja by three organisations—ZE-Gen, GOGLA and VeraSol—said Nigeria’s growing appetite for reliable electricity, coupled with rising fuel costs, presents a significant opportunity for the expansion of solar generator solutions.

The statement cited findings from a recent ZE-Gen report titled Understanding Nigeria’s Fossil Fuel Generator Challenge, which estimated that 41 million small businesses and 17 million households currently depend on petrol and diesel generators to meet their electricity needs. According to the report, Nigerians spend about $8bn annually on fuel to keep these generators running.

However, the report noted that a standard solar generator system could satisfy up to 85 per cent of the typical electricity demand of many users, eliminating recurring fuel expenses and shielding consumers from volatile energy prices. The statement read, ‘Understanding Nigeria’s Fossil Fuel Generator Challenge estimates 41 million small businesses and 17 million households use petrol and diesel generators, costing around $8bn in annual fuel spend, and that a standard solar generator system could meet up to 85 per cent of typical energy demand for many users, while eliminating fuel costs and reducing exposure to price volatility.

‘Nigeria is one of the largest generator-dependent markets globally, with more than 86 million people lacking access to electricity and millions of homes and businesses relying on self-generation.





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Renewable Energy Solar Generators Nigeria Petrol And Diesel Generators Reliable Electricity Growing Appetite For Electricity Rising Fuel Costs Standard Solar Generator System Typical Energy Demand Fuel Expenses Volatile Energy Prices Self-Generation Generator-Dependent Markets Access To Electricity Clean Reliable Power Solar Generator Solutions Fossil Fuel Generator Challenge Investment Philanthropic Funding Collaboration Scaling Solutions Expanding Reach Nigeria Solar Generator Day Understanding Nigeria’S Fossil Fuel Generator ZE-Gen GOGLA Verasol

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