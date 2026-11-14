Renew Energy Naija Platform Launches to Boost Renewable Adoption

The CADEF foundation unveils the Renew Energy Naija platform to address high costs and financing gaps for renewable energy in Nigeria amid a survey revealing widespread energy poverty and low trust in utility providers.

The Centre for Affordable Energy and Development ( CADEF) has officially launched an upgraded digital platform titled Renew Energy Naija. This initiative aims to assist Nigeria ns in navigating the complex barriers to renewable energy adoption. The platform was introduced during a consumer-focused energy summit addressing the dual challenges of high installation costs and limited access to financing.

Addressing Energy Poverty and Access Gaps

Current electricity crises in Nigeria are defined by both inadequate supply and prohibitive costs. Many households face energy poverty where available power is too expensive, while others lack sufficient grid access entirely. This situation forces consumers to reduce consumption despite unmet energy needs.

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A comprehensive consumer survey conducted by CADEF provides stark evidence of this crisis. Forty-five percent of respondents rely on generators as backup power sources. The majority of these households earn less than N100,000 monthly. Thirty percent reported inadequate energy access, while twenty-one percent sometimes reduce their usage.

Eighteen percent always cut back on electricity consumption. Another five percent stated they could never afford the energy they require. These findings highlight that affordability has become a critical issue for ordinary Nigerians beyond mere supply reliability.

Consumer Trust and Institutional Confidence

Ndukwe-Okafor, the executive director of CADEF, questioned the effectiveness of current electricity supply classifications. Consumers on the same feeder often do not receive the minimum hours of electricity assigned to their band. This inconsistency undermines confidence in distribution companies and regulators.

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Survey data reveals significant trust deficits among the public. Sixty-six percent expressed low trust in government institutions. Fifty-seven percent reported low trust in distribution companies. Regulators also faced skepticism with forty percent indicating low trust.

Communication gaps further exacerbate these issues. Although seventy-nine percent of respondents were aware of regulatory bodies, they did not understand their functions. Forty percent could not even identify the electricity regulator in their respective states. CADEF emphasizes the need for improved communication and accountability.

High Willingness Amid Financial Barriers

Despite systemic challenges, there is strong demand for alternative energy solutions. Eighty-nine percent of respondents are willing to consider renewable energy within the next two years. Ninety-five percent are prepared to shift their consumption periods to reduce bills.

Eighty-eight percent of consumers would undergo an approval process lasting two to three months to sell excess electricity generated from their renewable systems. This indicates a high level of engagement and potential market growth for distributed energy resources.

However, high upfront costs and limited financing opportunities remain major obstacles. Women-led businesses face particular challenges in this financing gap. Concerns about service provider reliability also persist. Nineteen percent of respondents indicated they did not trust renewable energy vendors.

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Platform Features and Future Steps

The upgraded Renew Energy Naija platform is designed to bridge these information and trust gaps. It provides households and businesses with tools to assess their energy needs accurately. Users can explore renewable options and identify qualified service providers through the platform.

A key feature is the solar calculator. Users can input household appliances, quantities, and wattage to estimate requirements. The tool suggests suitable solar system configurations based on individual data. This helps users make informed investment decisions.

The platform also includes a directory of renewable energy service providers. Educational materials, policy briefs, and industry articles are available for reference. A glossary of energy-related terms and recent consumer survey findings are also included.

CADEF notes that the initiative is expected to improve access to information. This transparency should help consumers navigate the market with greater confidence. The platform serves as a central hub for resources and technical guidance.

Discussions at the summit highlighted the importance of inclusive financing. The Women in Renewable Energy Association (WIRE-A) advocated for better support for women-led businesses. Chief Dr. Mrs. delivered a keynote address on behalf of the association founder.

The launch marks a significant step toward democratizing energy access in Nigeria. By providing transparent information and tools, CADEF aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The platform is now available for public use to support this goal.