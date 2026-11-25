Singer Brymo has asked President Tinubu to rename the National Theatre after the late actor Pete Edochie instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, sparking fresh debate over national recognition for entertainers. Edochie died at 79 in Enugu and was widely mourned.

Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to rename the National Theatre in Lagos after the late Nollywood actor Pete Edochie instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

Brymo made the appeal in a video shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 25, while paying tribute to the veteran actor, who died at the age of 79. Addressing the President, the singer said, Dear President Bola Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie, not Wole Soyinka. Please! He also took a swipe at the Nobel laureate, describing him as a treacherous man, before celebrating the late actor.

Also read President Tinubu Mourns Death of Veteran Actor Pete Edochie

Cheers to one of the greatest men; may you live forever in our hearts and on our screens, Brymo added. His comments have introduced a fresh dimension to the tributes following Edochie's death, placing the question of national recognition for Nigerian entertainers at the centre of public discussion. Edochie's death was announced on Wednesday by his son, Leo Edochie, in a family statement titled An Iroko Has Fallen. The statement disclosed that the actor died at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu.

He was widely celebrated for his commanding screen presence and portrayal of traditional African characters, particularly his performance as Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel Things Fall Apart. His career spanned several decades, during which he featured in productions including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart. Before becoming an established actor, Edochie worked as a broadcaster, beginning his broadcasting career in 1967.

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He was also a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). Brymo's appeal comes against the backdrop of the Federal Government's decision to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Soyinka in July 2024, to mark the literary icon's 90th birthday.

Tinubu Renames National Theatre Soyinka Centre

Tinubu announced that the landmark would become the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, describing the playwright as one of Nigeria's finest intellectuals and a prominent voice in literature and the struggle for democracy. The refurbished complex was formally inaugurated under its new name on October 1, 2025, during activities marking Nigeria's 65th Independence anniversary.

Soyinka, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, accepted the honour despite previously criticising the practice of naming public monuments after individuals. At the inauguration, he acknowledged having mixed feelings about the decision, explaining that he reconsidered his position after reflecting on the history of Nigerian theatre and the limited recognition given to earlier contributors. In a tribute, Tinubu described the late Edochie as one of Africa's most recognisable thespians and a pioneer of Nigeria's film industry.

Tinubu and Officials Mourning Pete Edochie Legacy

He recalled Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Things Fall Apart in the 1980s. The President praised his performances in productions including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, saying his work helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences around the world. The Federal Government, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and Nollywood stars have also mourned Edochie, with tributes highlighting his contributions to the film industry and his influence on younger actors.