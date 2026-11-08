Remembrance Sunday and Nigeria's Role in World War I

Remembrance Sunday honours the armistice that ended World War I, and Nigeria's Regiment, formed in 1914, fought in Cameroon and East Africa with lasting effects on the country.

Remembrance Sunday, the Sunday nearest to November 11, draws the world's attention back to the armistice that ended World War I. The poet Wilfred Owen, who was himself a soldier and died not long before the Armistice, is one of the many fallen figures remembered during the day. For Nigeria, the observance carries particular weight because of the country's role in the war and the way that conflict helped shape the nation.

The 11th hour of November 11 marks the moment the guns fell silent in World War I, and a minute of silence is held in remembrance of the fallen. The armistice was signed between the German Army on one side and the British Allied Forces and other powers on the other, bringing to an end the four-year war fought on the battlefields of France.

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How the Nigerian Regiment Was Formed in 1914

The Nigerian Regiment was formed on 1 January 1914 through the amalgamation of the Northern Nigeria Regiment and the Southern Nigeria Regiment. It was a British Colonial Auxiliary Forces unit within the Royal West African Frontier Force.

As a colony of Britain, Nigeria was part of the British Empire. The recruitment and conscription of combatants and non-combatants in Nigeria during World War I represented an unprecedented mobilisation of the country's labour force.

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By the end of the recruitment drive, not less than 17,000 combatants, 2,000 enlisted carriers, and around 35,000 non-enlisted or forced carriers, including women and children, had served in these campaigns. History books record that it had been only eleven years since British troops entered Kano when the War began in 1914.

Nigeria's newly developing educated elite, based mainly in Lagos and composed of journalists, lawyers and other professionals, did not oppose Nigeria's participation in the War. Although they had other reasons for challenging the colonial government, they expressed loyalty to Britain, and the wartime censorship in Nigeria, as in Britain itself, limited their practical options.

Campaigns in Cameroon and East Africa

The Nigerian Regiment fought Germany in Cameroon and Tanganyika, now Tanzania. Brigadier-General Cunliffe, one of the regiment's officers, described its troops as barefooted soldiers not found wanting in discipline, devotion to their officers, or personal courage.

Regimental Sergeant-Major Belo Akure was honoured with the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) and the Military Medal (MM) for his dedication and bravery during the Cross River, Cameroon, and East African campaigns. His recognition is often cited as an early example of a Nigerian soldier serving with distinction in the war.

In Cameroon, the Nigerian Regiment demonstrated its strength in the Battle of Tape in August 1914. After an initial three-day assault between August 29 and 31, 1914 failed and pushed the British-led Nigerian army back with heavy losses, British-led Nigerian forces overran and took over the German border post near Garua, forcing Germany's withdrawal.

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The Battle of Nsanakong, fought from August 30 to September 6, 1914, also pushed the British-led Nigerian soldiers back to the border after a heavy German counter-attack. On June 29, 1915, Nigerian and Allied units pushed south after Garua and captured Ngaundere. Yaounde was later captured when British-led Nigerian soldiers fought alongside French and Belgian columns to take the German colonial capital.

The regiment was then shipped to East Africa under the watchful eyes of Colonel Paul von Lettow-Vorbeck. The 1st and 2nd Battalions of the Nigerian Regiment engaged the German Schutztruppe at Behobeho and Bweho-Chini, and the regiment later served as mobile shock troops chasing German forces through dense East African terrain and into Mozambique.

Human Cost and Lasting Impact on Nigeria

Historical estimates indicate that between 5,000 and 10,000 Nigerian soldiers and carriers serving under the British West African Frontier Force and the Nigerian Regiment died in World War I. Most of them succumbed to a series of diseases and harsh environmental conditions rather than direct combat.

Returnee soldiers had their mental horizons extended by what they had experienced in the war, and the conflict deepened their confidence to a large extent. These veterans shared their personal experiences with families and friends, which positively influenced the outlook and expectations of the Nigerian population.

The aftermath of the First World War is also linked to the emergence of the modern nationalist movement in Nigeria. For this reason, Remembrance Sunday remains a day that Nigeria cannot sweep under the carpet, as the war's effects on soldiers, carriers, and their communities continue to be part of the country's history.