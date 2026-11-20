Nigerian star Rema unveils his first EP since 2023. The seven-track project highlights a historic musical partnership with Wizkid and showcases diverse global influences.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema has officially released his new seven-track extended play titled E-Mortal Boy. This project marks his first EP since the 2023 release of Ravage and arrives via Mavin Global Holdings and Jonzing World Entertainment. Distribution for the record is handled by Interscope and Universal Music Group.

Historic Wizkid Collaboration Defined

The lead single Feel Alright features a first-time official musical pairing between Rema and Wizkid. This collaboration bridges two generations of Nigerian music, uniting Wizkid as a leading figure in the global rise of Afrobeats with Rema as a prominent contemporary voice. The track centers on romantic attraction and the satisfaction of a lover's desires, produced by Thisizlondon and AoD with songwriting credits for both artists.

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Diverse Musical Influences Explored

Beyond the high-profile opening track, E-Mortal Boy showcases Rema's continued experimentation with varied musical influences across its twenty-two-minute runtime. The project includes five new songs alongside previously released singles. Notable collaborations include the track TANZANIA featuring American producer BNYX, which draws on Bollywood-inspired sounds. The song SUGA features French-Congolese singer Theodora and incorporates grunge influences into its production.

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Full Tracklist And Production Details

The complete tracklist features Feel Alright with Wizkid, Oh No, Velvet, TANZANIA with BNYX, TEA, SUGA with Theodora, and Bang Bang featuring Kah-Lo and Thisizlondon. Longtime collaborator Thisizlondon, known for hits like Calm Down and Soundgasm, holds production credits across the entire project. The closing song Bang Bang also highlights the work of Nigerian-American singer Kah-Lo.

Industry Impact And Market Position

This release marks Rema's first official track with any member of Nigeria's so-called Big Three, which comprises Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. The collaboration represents a significant talking point given the differing generations of influence each artist holds within the industry. E-Mortal Boy delivers a compact project that revisits his experimental approach while bringing together a range of international and local collaborators.