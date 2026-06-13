Rema, Lisa, and Anitta Deliver Memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Performance

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema performed alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anitta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles, presenting their collaborative track "Goals" and showcasing a fusion of Afrobeats, K-pop, and Latin pop.

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Divine Ikubor, widely recognized by his stage name Rema , delivered a performance that stole the spotlight during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony .

The event, held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on a Friday night, officially launched the tournament co-hosted by the United States. Rema shared the stage with two internationally acclaimed female performers: BLACKPINK's Lisa from South Korea and Brazil's Anitta. Together they presented the first live rendition of their collaborative single, "Goals," a track designed to celebrate the global unity embodied by the World Cup.

The performance artfully blended musical styles representing three major world regions-Afrobeats from Africa, K-pop from Asia, and Latin pop from the Americas-creating a high-energy spectacle appropriate for the planet's most-watched sporting event. Visuals from the ceremony, which had a Hollywood production quality, showed Rema in a distinctive white hooded outfit, commanding the stage with his dynamic presence.

"Goals" was originally released in May as part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. The production credits belong to Grammy-winning producer Cirkut, working alongside Bava and Pink Slip. In the song, Rema's verse concludes with an Afrobeats-inspired rap segment. Through his lyrics, the singer behind the global hit "Calm Down" positions himself as a singular, unstoppable international force, metaphorically "scoring goals" in both his musical career and personal life.

His appearance marked another significant milestone for Afrobeats on the world stage, following in the footsteps of other Nigerian artists who have helped popularize the genre globally. The opening ceremony preceded the first match of the tournament, where the United States faced Paraguay. Rema's performance occurred just one day after another Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), joined Colombian superstar Shakira for the live premiere of the tournament's official anthem, "Dai Dai," which took place in Mexico.

These back-to-back appearances by Nigerian artists underscore the country's dominant influence on contemporary African music and its growing integration into major global cultural events, including the FIFA World Cup





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Rema 2026 FIFA World Cup BLACKPINK Lisa Anitta Goals Afrobeats Opening Ceremony Sofi Stadium Nigerian Music

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