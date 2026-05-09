Rema Announces As Part Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Rema, a popular Afrobeats artist from Nigeria, has been announced as part of the lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles. Other performers include South Africa's Tyla, American rapper Future, pop singer Katy Perry, Brazil's Anitta, and BLACKPINK member LISA. The lineup showcases the cultural diversity of the U.S. and highlights the nation's influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture.

Afrobeats artist Rema has been announced as part of the lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles. FIFA confirmed on Saturday that the Nigerian singer will perform alongside South Africa’s Tyla, American rapper Future, pop singer Katy Perry, Brazil’s Anitta, and BLACKPINK member LISA at the Los Angeles Stadium .

The global football body said three separate opening ceremonies will take place across the host nations. Mexico City will hold its event on June 11, 2026, while Toronto and Los Angeles will stage theirs on June 12. According to FIFA, the celebrations will combine football, music, and entertainment to mark what it described as a historic summer across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Los Angeles ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-match entertainment planned for fans. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the opening ceremony in Los Angeles as a reflection of the scale and cultural diversity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup





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