REMA 2026 Shows How Tech and Collaboration Can Transform Nigerian Residential Communities

At REMA 2026 in Lagos, over 600 stakeholders discussed technology‑driven solutions for property management, security and connectivity, aiming to create smarter, more convenient living spaces.

On 5 November 2026, the Admiralty Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos hosted REMA 2026, a conference organised by Venco that gathered more than 600 participants from the Nigeria n residential real estate sector. The event aimed to show how technology, new partnerships and collaborative governance can make residential communities easier to manage, better connected and more convenient for residents.

Event Focus: From Challenges to Practical Solutions

Venco's Chief Operating Officer, Abiola Showemimo, explained that REMA 2026 would move the industry from discussing problems to presenting concrete actions. He said the goal was to build partnerships across banking, connectivity, security, energy and other essential services that would directly improve life in residential estates.

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With Paystack MFB as headline sponsor, Venco highlighted a community banking partnership that seeks to deliver financial products tailored to estate residents and managers. The partnership is one of several initiatives unveiled at the conference to streamline payments, utility bills and other services within neighbourhoods.

Keynote and Panel Highlights

Hakeem Ogunniran, Founder and CEO of Eximia Realty Company Limited, opened the conference with a keynote on what communities should inherit beyond brick and mortar. He urged developers and managers to embed lifelong value by integrating technology and sustainability into design from the start.

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Panel discussions featured executives such as Chimezie Henry Ebuluofor of Henry Montego Homes, President of LERSA Sulyman Bello, and CEO of Edge Facilities Management Ogheneyoma Asorho. They discussed the role of estate management in delivering seamless resident experiences, while engineers like Engr. Ajibade Adefusika from Ridgewell Construction explored how smart infrastructure can reduce maintenance costs.

Stakeholder Collaboration Across Sectors

The conference brought together leaders from finance, energy, security and technology. For example, Kayode Alade, CEO of Electra Systems, spoke about renewable energy solutions for estates, while Wilfred Uzoma, CEO of Noble Guard, described next‑generation security platforms that integrate IoT sensors and mobile alerts.

A notable session featured technology provider MTN Nigeria, represented by Chief Broadband Officer Egerton Idehen, who showcased high‑speed connectivity plans that enable smart building applications and remote monitoring of utilities.

Next Steps for Residential Communities

According to Venco, the future direction involves formalising the partnerships announced at REMA 2026. The company plans to launch pilot projects in Lagos estates that combine digital banking, fibre connectivity, and security services, with the goal of creating a scalable model for other Nigerian cities.

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Industry participants also agreed to establish a working group to develop best‑practice guidelines for integrating technology into estate development, procurement, and resident engagement. The group will report back at the next REMA edition scheduled for 2027, where progress on these initiatives will be reviewed.

In closing, REMA 2026 underscored the importance of real‑world collaboration: "What happens after the conference is what will ultimately benefit residents," said Showemimo. His message was clear - the conference is a launchpad for partnerships that will transform how Nigerian residential communities operate and grow.