Akume Says Competence Guides Tinubu Appointments, Not Religion or Tribe

SGF George Akume told Northern CAN chairmen that competence and capacity guide Tinubu's appointments, citing economic reforms, infrastructure and food security plans, while the church leaders pledged support and a Yuletide awareness campaign.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume has said competence, capacity and the ability to deliver results, rather than religious or ethnic affiliation, remain the guiding principles for appointments under President Bola Tinubu.

Akume Stresses Merit in Government Appointments

He said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of religious beliefs, ethnic backgrounds or geographical origins, enjoyed equal opportunities and a sense of belonging in governance. Akume spoke on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Northern Christian Association of Nigeria chairmen led by Rev. Joseph Hayab.

Also read SGF George Akume says North should wait until 2031 to seek presidency

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said the SGF described Nigeria's religious and ethnic diversity as a national asset rather than a source of division. He said the composition of the Federal Executive Council reflected the administration's determination to accommodate diverse interests while prioritising merit and effectiveness in public service.

According to Akume, the administration's approach to governance is anchored on national unity, inclusiveness and the recognition that every Nigerian deserves the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national development. He assured the Christian leaders that President Tinubu remained committed to building a country where no citizen would feel excluded from government affairs because of religious or ethnic identity.

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Akume pledged to sustain engagement with religious institutions, describing constructive dialogue between government and faith-based organisations as essential to strengthening national cohesion, peace and mutual understanding. He commended the delegation for seeking closer collaboration with the Federal Government, noting that the Church had an important role in promoting peaceful coexistence and encouraging citizens to participate in national development. Turning to the economy, Akume said Tinubu's reforms were yielding results in fiscal management, infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture.

Federal Government Cites Economic Reforms and Gains

He cited the reported rise in Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves to more than $55 billion as evidence of improving economic conditions. He said unifying foreign exchange windows through the Central Bank of Nigeria had strengthened economic management and restored investor confidence. On infrastructure, Akume highlighted road construction and rehabilitation projects across the country, including major interventions in Kaduna and Benue states.

He identified the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as strategic corridors expected to improve connectivity, reduce the cost of moving goods and stimulate commercial activity. He said the projects formed part of efforts to address the infrastructure deficit and promote economic integration. Akume defended the removal of the petrol subsidy, describing it as a necessary intervention to free public resources for development.

He said the reform had substantially increased funds available for distribution to state and local governments, giving subnational administrations greater financial capacity to address infrastructure and other needs. He said governors and local government authorities were expected to use the increased allocations for projects that directly improve people's welfare. He maintained that although the reforms involved difficult adjustments, they were intended to establish a more sustainable fiscal framework, improve the business environment and strengthen the foundation for long-term growth.

Administration Outlines Education and Health Investments

On education, he pointed to the establishment of additional universities and the introduction of student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as key interventions to expand access to tertiary education. He said the loan scheme was designed to ensure financial difficulties did not prevent qualified Nigerians from pursuing higher education. Akume also highlighted investment in healthcare, including the development of specialised medical centres to strengthen diagnostic services and improve access to treatment.

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In agriculture, he said the Federal Government was working to open up four million hectares of land for cultivation as part of its food security strategy. He said plans were underway to construct 10 new dams to support irrigation, expand agricultural production and reduce vulnerability to seasonal farming challenges. According to him, the interventions were intended to strengthen domestic food production and advance Nigeria's ambition of achieving food sovereignty by 2050.

He reiterated that the administration's programmes were being implemented for the benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of religious or political affiliations. He said the government would continue pursuing reforms aimed at economic recovery, social inclusion and sustainable national development. Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Northern CAN Chairmen, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the delegation's visit was intended to strengthen relations between the Church and the Federal Government.

He reaffirmed the Church's commitment to promoting national development, peace and unity, and pledged the prayers, support and solidarity of Christian leaders with the Tinubu administration. He assured the SGF of the willingness of Christian leaders to collaborate with government on issues of national importance. Hayab also expressed the Church's readiness to assist the government in communicating its achievements to Nigerians, particularly in addressing misconceptions, scepticism and misinformation surrounding its policies and programmes.

He said the Church intended to use the forthcoming religious celebrations in December and January to sensitise members on national progress and encourage constructive engagement with government. He cited improvements in the road network in Kaduna State as an example of infrastructure development that deserved greater public awareness. The cleric called for sustained engagement and greater access to government leadership so that religious leaders could communicate citizens' concerns, challenges and aspirations directly.

Church Leaders Pledge Support and Warn on Transit Initiative

He urged Akume to continue seeking the support and collaboration of Church leaders, assuring him of their commitment to contributing to national development through prayers, advocacy and constructive partnership with government. Meanwhile, Akume has warned promoters of the Renewed Hope Electric Transportation Initiative against raising Nigerians' expectations with promises of affordable electric mass transit without practical measures to deliver the project.

He said good intentions alone would not guarantee the success of the proposed initiative, insisting that electricity supply, maintenance, safety and affordable fares must be adequately addressed before the Federal Government could consider granting final approval. He spoke on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with the promoters of the initiative, a private-sector-driven proposal to introduce affordable electric mass transit across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.