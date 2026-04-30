Religion as a Catalyst for Socio-Economic Development: Nigerian Bishop Urges Shift in Perspective

Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese calls on Nigerians to utilize religion as a platform for driving socio-economic progress, highlighting the historical significance of Alogani Hill as a Diocesan Pilgrimage Centre.

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese , Most Rev. David Ajang, has passionately advocated for a transformative shift in how Nigeria ns perceive and utilize religion. He urged citizens to recognize religion not simply as a means of personal connection with the divine, but as a powerful and practical engine for socio-economic advancement.

This call to action was delivered during a significant pilgrimage to Alogani Hill in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, an event that drew hundreds of Catholic faithful. The pilgrimage itself was a key component of the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary – the Silver Jubilee – of the Catholic Diocese of Kaduna, highlighting a deep connection to the region’s religious history and future aspirations. Bishop Ajang emphasized the untapped potential within religious communities to effect positive change.

He argued that a fundamental reorientation is needed, moving away from a solely inward focus on private devotion towards a more outward-looking approach that actively contributes to public welfare. He believes that religions, by their very nature, possess inherent strengths – widespread trust, established networks, and extensive reach – that can be strategically harnessed for developmental purposes.

He specifically called on adherents of all faiths to consciously channel these existing resources into tangible improvements across all sectors of the economy, fostering not only economic growth but also a more harmonious and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities. This vision extends beyond mere charitable acts; it envisions religion as a proactive force in shaping a better future for all Nigerians, addressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The pilgrimage to Alogani Hill was not merely a celebratory event but also a journey into the historical roots of Catholicism in the region. Bishop Ajang detailed the historical significance of the hill, explaining that it was the site of one of the earliest Catholic churches established in the area by Irish missionaries in 1938.

These missionaries, driven by a dual mission of spreading the gospel and introducing Western education, left an indelible mark on the landscape and the lives of the people. Despite the subsequent decline in population and the area becoming largely deserted, the remnants of their work remain visible nearly nine decades later, serving as a powerful testament to their enduring legacy.

The church on Alogani Hill played a pivotal role in the initial expansion of Catholicism throughout the northern part of Nasarawa State, eventually becoming a foundational element in the formation of the Lafia Diocese in 2001, following its separation from the Jos and Makurdi Dioceses. Recognizing its historical and spiritual importance, the Catholic Church has officially designated Alogani Hill as the Diocesan Pilgrimage Centre, providing a space for members from across the state and beyond to connect with the rich history of their faith and draw inspiration from the pioneering efforts of those who came before them.

The centre serves as a living reminder of the church’s commitment to both spiritual growth and community development, embodying the very principles Bishop Ajang advocates for – a religion actively engaged in shaping a brighter future





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Nigeria Catholic Church Socio-Economic Development Religion Pilgrimage Nasarawa State Bishop Ajang Alogani Hill Kaduna Diocese Lafia Diocese

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