Atiku Urges World Bank to Decline $500 Million Nigeria Infrastructure Loan

Atiku Abubakar urges the World Bank to reject Nigeria's $500 million infrastructure loan, warning that the debt would burden the incoming administration before the May 29, 2027 inauguration.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the ADC and a former vice-president, has urged the World Bank to reject the Federal Government's proposed $500 million loan. In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku argued that President Bola Tinubu has no right to commit Nigeria to additional borrowing in the final days of his tenure.

The loan is intended to establish an infrastructure financing platform. According to the World Bank's Initial Project Information Document, the facility is part of a broader $3.85 billion initiative designed to attract private sector investment into critical sectors of the Nigerian economy. The World Bank has listed May 25, 2027 as the estimated approval date, four days before the inauguration of Nigeria's next president on May 29, 2027.

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Atiku Questions the World Bank Loan Timing

Atiku said no outgoing president has the right to burden a successor with fresh debt days before handing over power. He described borrowing in such a manner as a road to economic bondage, which he called a second slavery. He warned that if the government was determined to mortgage Nigeria's future and place the country at the mercy of creditors, his camp would not accept it.

Atiku also questioned the timing of the facility. He noted that the World Bank had scheduled consideration for May 25, 2027, just four days before the next presidential inauguration. Citing a Swahili proverb about borrowing a man's legs, he argued that a leader who borrows on the way out leaves a successor constrained by obligations and choices the people did not make.

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Competing Positions on the INFRAGROW Financing

The Federal Ministry of Finance is listed as the borrower for the project, while the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is designated as the implementing agency. The financing forms part of the Nigeria Infrastructure Financing and De-Risking Platform for Growth and Jobs, known as INFRAGROW, which aims to mobilise private capital and reduce investment risks.

The World Bank document was prepared and updated on November 4, 2026. The proposed financing comprises $400 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $100 million from the International Development Association, and the World Bank has scheduled a technical design review for January 21, 2027.

President Tinubu has defended his administration's plans for foreign borrowing, arguing that the key question is what borrowed funds build and the value they create rather than the size of the loans. He has said Nigeria needs long-term infrastructure investment to reach its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Atiku has rejected this position in the context of a loan timed close to the handover of power.

Impact on Citizens and the Next Administration

Atiku said the proposed loan could constrain the next administration and limit its choices. He stated that a commitment of this kind would outlast the administration pursuing it and would shape the options available to future generations of Nigerians.

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Atiku pledged that his administration, if elected, will commence on May 29, 2027 and will not begin by taking another loan. He said it would instead start with a commitment to responsible leadership, fiscal discipline and the protection of Nigeria's future.

Atiku called on the World Bank not to approve the loan on the timetable currently being contemplated. He urged that Nigerians receive full disclosure of the terms, risks and repayment obligations attached to the facility, so that the public can scrutinise the commitment before it is approved.

The facility has not yet been approved, and the World Bank's timetable remains subject to change. The next scheduled milestones are the technical design review on January 21, 2027 and the estimated approval date of May 25, 2027, both listed in the World Bank's project information.