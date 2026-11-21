The Nigeria Police Force has appointed AIG Regina Udoette as Zone 16 commander covering Bayelsa and Rivers states, the first woman to hold the post.

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Regina Udoette as the new Zonal Commander of Zone 16, which comprises Bayelsa and Rivers states. She is the first female officer to occupy the position. Her appointment followed the retirement of the immediate past Zonal Commander, AIG Abubakar Zubairu.

The appointment was approved by Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu, who named the senior officer to take over the leadership of the zone. The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gunn Emonena, announced the decision in a statement issued on a Friday.

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Regina Udoette Professional Background and Training

AIG Regina Udoette was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992, according to the statement. Her career in the force therefore spans more than three decades of service.

The statement said Udoette comes from Ifuho village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Arts and a master's degree from the University of Uyo.

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The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer described her as an experienced police officer who had served in various departments and capacities across different levels of the Nigeria Police Force. The statement added that she had served in all strata of the Force, a record it cited as evidence of her broad operational exposure.

Zone 16 Leadership Change and Recent Posting

AIG Regina Udoette succeeds AIG Abubakar Zubairu, whose retirement created the vacancy at the helm of Zone 16. The IGP Olatunji Disu approved her appointment to take over the mantle of leadership of the zone.

Before her elevation to the zonal command, Udoette served as Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Enugu Annex. The statement identified this as her most recent assignment before taking up the Zone 16 post.

The statement noted that her wealth of experience in policing would be brought to bear in the administration and security operations of the zone. It framed her background in criminal investigation and general police administration as the core qualifications for leading the command across Bayelsa and Rivers states.

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Stakeholder Support Sought in Bayelsa and Rivers States

The zonal headquarters called on residents, community leaders and other stakeholders in Bayelsa and Rivers states to support the new commander. The appeal was made in the same statement announcing her appointment.

The statement asked for the cooperation and support of the good people of Bayelsa and Rivers State. It said this backing would enable Udoette to bring her extensive policing experience to bear in carrying out her responsibilities across the zone.

The appeal places the working relationship between the zonal command and local communities at the centre of the new leadership arrangement. Zone 16 covers two states, so the new commander's administration and security operations will depend on coordination with residents and community leaders in both Bayelsa and Rivers.