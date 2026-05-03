Regina Akume Seeks Second Term, Eunice Ortom Eyes Senatorial Seat in Benue

Wife of the SGF, Regina Akume, obtains APC forms for re-election to the House of Representatives, while former Benue First Lady, Eunice Ortom, secures PDP consensus for Senatorial bid.

Regina Akume , the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has formally declared her intention to seek a second term as the representative for the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

She has successfully acquired the nomination and expression of interest forms from the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling her commitment to continuing her service to the people of Benue State. Akume’s entry into the race is a significant development, particularly given her recent victory in the 2023 elections where she unseated the incumbent, John Dyegh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Her initial election marked a notable shift in the political landscape of the constituency and demonstrated her ability to connect with voters and deliver on her promises. The decision to pursue re-election wasn't taken lightly, according to Akume herself, who emphasized that it followed extensive discussions with key figures within the APC, including party leaders, influential stakeholders, and, most importantly, the constituents she currently represents.

These consultations reportedly yielded overwhelming support for her to continue her work in the National Assembly, citing her positive contributions during her first term. The 71-year-old APC stalwart collected the necessary forms at the party’s state headquarters in Makurdi on Friday, an event that was well-attended by a large contingent of supporters and prominent party officials. This display of support underscores her strong standing within the APC and her perceived effectiveness as a representative.

Akume’s background as the former First Lady of Benue State undoubtedly provides her with a level of recognition and experience that is advantageous in the political arena. However, she is keen to establish herself as a politician in her own right, focusing on tangible achievements and a clear vision for the future of the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency.

Her focus during her first term has been on addressing key issues affecting the constituency, including infrastructure development, access to education, and healthcare improvements. She aims to build upon these foundations and implement further initiatives to enhance the quality of life for her constituents. The upcoming campaign is expected to be closely watched, as Akume seeks to solidify her position and secure another term in the House of Representatives.

She is expected to highlight her accomplishments, outline her future plans, and engage in robust debates with potential challengers. Adding another layer to the political dynamics in Benue State, Eunice Ortom, the immediate past First Lady of the state, has also announced her political ambitions. She has declared her intention to contest for the Benue Northwest Senatorial election, further intensifying the competition within the state’s political landscape.

Similar to Akume, Mrs. Ortom obtained her nomination forms on Friday, demonstrating a swift move to formalize her candidacy. Notably, she has already secured the consensus candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the senatorial seat, indicating a strong level of support from within the party ranks. This development positions her as a formidable opponent in the race for the Benue Northwest Senatorial District.

The simultaneous declarations of intent by both Regina Akume and Eunice Ortom highlight the growing prominence of women in Benue State politics and their increasing participation in the electoral process. Both women bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table, and their campaigns are expected to focus on issues relevant to the needs and aspirations of the people of Benue State.

The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the state, with these two prominent figures leading the charge for their respective parties. The electorate will have a clear choice between two experienced and determined candidates, each with a distinct vision for the future of Benue State





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Regina Akume Eunice Ortom Benue State APC PDP 2027 Elections National Assembly House Of Representatives Senate

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