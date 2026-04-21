Reframing the Narrative: Assessing the Nigerian Military's Counter-Insurgency Efforts

A critical analysis of recent Nigerian military successes against insurgency and local criminality, challenging negative public perceptions and highlighting key operations in Benue and Plateau states.

In a recent commentary regarding the state of national security , Bayo Onanuga has stepped forward to challenge the prevailing narrative that often focuses exclusively on the failures of the Federal Government. Writing from the perspective of someone who closely monitors daily intelligence reports, Onanuga argues that the heroic sacrifices and strategic successes of the Nigerian armed forces are frequently overlooked by critics and armchair analysts.

By relying on data provided by counter-insurgency experts such as Zagazola Makama, the article seeks to reframe the public discourse, highlighting the persistent and difficult asymmetrical war currently being waged against a variety of threats, including ISWAP, Boko Haram, IPOB, and various bandit syndicates. Onanuga emphasizes that the military is engaged in a complex battle against non-state actors who utilize guerrilla tactics to sow chaos, yet the troops continue to achieve significant, albeit under-reported, operational victories across multiple conflict theaters.

A poignant example of these successful interventions occurred recently in Benue State, where the military demonstrated its tactical agility. Following the abduction of 17 passengers from a Benue Links bus—a group that included several students preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination—public outcry was immediate. However, media reports that initially attributed the crime to specific external groups were later clarified by security sources to be the work of local criminal elements rather than the ethnic militias frequently blamed in speculative reporting.

On April 19, troops from Sub-Sector 1B of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a high-stakes search-and-rescue mission in the dense forests of the Ohimini Local Government Area. They successfully liberated 13 of the hostages, who were subsequently transported to the General Hospital in Otukpo for treatment. Governor Hyacinth Alia later met with the victims and appealed to educational authorities to provide the traumatized students with a new opportunity to sit for their exams, showcasing a holistic state response to this crisis of locally-grown criminality.

The breadth of the military operations is further evidenced by activities in Plateau State, where troops are engaged in constant vigilance to protect civilians from armed militiamen. On the night of April 18, soldiers responded rapidly to reports of gunfire along the Kpashio-Ansa Road in Bassa LGA. Despite the tragic loss of one victim, the military successfully secured two survivors of an ambush, underscoring their commitment to rapid response in volatile environments.

Simultaneously, in Jos North, troops from Operation Enduring Peace conducted targeted arrests, apprehending individuals suspected of violence against law enforcement personnel and confiscating illegal weaponry, including high-caliber ammunition. Furthermore, the apprehension of nine ethnic militiamen in Riyom LGA serves as a testament to the military's ongoing efforts to break the cycles of retaliatory violence that have plagued the region. Through these combined efforts, the armed forces remain at the forefront of stabilizing the North-central region, proving that their presence is a critical shield against the collapse of security in rural and transit corridors.





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