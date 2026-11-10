UK Court Convicts Reform UK Councillor Glenn Gibbins Over Offensive Facebook Post About Nigerians

Glenn Gibbins, a suspended Reform UK councillor in Sunderland, was found guilty of sending a grossly offensive communication after posting that Nigerians should be melted down to fill potholes. He received a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Glenn Gibbins, a 66-year-old suspended Reform UK councillor in Sunderland, was found guilty on Monday of sending a grossly offensive communication after a Facebook post about Nigerians.

Facebook Post Sparked Court Case

The post said Nigerians should be melted down and used to fill potholes. District Judge Zoe Passfield at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court sentenced Gibbins to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. The trial lasted three hours. Gibbins had denied the comments were grossly offensive.

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The post was made in March 2024. It read, Can't believe the amount of Nigerians in town… should melt them all down and fill in the potholes!! The group Hope Not Hate reviewed his social media posts when he was announced as a Reform UK candidate for Sunderland City Council. Authorities were alerted after he was elected in May.

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Prosecution Case Over Melting Comment

Prosecuting counsel Emma Dowling said the comment about melting them down conjures up despicable images. She said it implied that Nigerians were somewhat less than human, stripping people in that group of humanity. She argued the post was shared for no reason whatsoever other than to offend and humiliate people from Nigeria who live in Sunderland. A Nigerian community leader in Sunderland, Godwin Ejeh, gave evidence.

He said he led a protest outside the City Hall building on the day Gibbins was expected to be sworn in, hoping the councillor would apologise. But Gibbins had already been suspended by Reform UK after the post emerged and did not attend the ceremony. Ejeh, who stood as a Liberal Democrat councillor in the May elections, denied trying to make political capital out of the situation.

He told the court, We are talking about humanity here; it's way beyond politics. In his defence, Gibbins said, I thought it was a tongue-in-cheek joke. It was an unreal scenario. No one took it literally.

Gibbins Defends Post as Tongue-in-Cheek

He explained he had set up his business in the Bridges shopping centre and recalled that, on the day he made the post, some Nigerians had approached him about buying some of his printing equipment. He said they had done my head in, in a funny way, not a bad way. Later that night, after a couple of cans of beer, he saw a Facebook post about Nigerians which he tried unsuccessfully to share.

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He then typed out the message himself and published it on his public Facebook profile. When Dowling asked what reaction he intended to provoke, he said, It was tongue-in-cheek, a bit naughty, but I thought it was fun. Asked what was funny about the post, Gibbins replied, It's an unreal scenario; you cannot melt people down. Anyone who takes that literally… you cannot do that.

I wouldn't dream of joking about killing people. He told the court he was not particularly political and that when Reform UK approached him about becoming a councillor in March, he considered the position a source of income to tide me over during the quieter summer period for his business. He also said he enjoyed helping residents during the brief period before his suspension. Defence counsel Adam King described the post as unfunny and an unpleasant joke/non-joke.

Comedians Cited and Court Verdict

He cited professional comedians such as Jo Brand, who had joked about throwing acid on Nigel Farage, and Jimmy Carr, who had made jokes about gipsies and the Holocaust, arguing they had not been prosecuted. The court found that the nature of Gibbins' remarks had crossed the threshold of being grossly offensive to reasonable members of the public.

Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service in the North East said, Racially charged and grossly offensive comments like this cross the line between free speech and criminal behaviour. They can be particularly upsetting and dehumanising for those in affected communities. I would remind anyone using social media that grossly offensive commentary of the type used by Glenn Gibbins is a criminal offence, and those posting similar material could face prosecution as a result of their actions.