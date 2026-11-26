The Redeemed Christian Church of God leads the 2026 Ogun State Christmas Carol in Abeokuta on December 17. Explore lineup details.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God will headline the 2026 Ogun State Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 17. This major annual religious festival serves as the cornerstone of holiday celebrations in the state, drawing thousands of attendees to Abeokuta for a night of spiritual reflection.

Event Details and Venue Information

The specific location for this year's gathering is the Arcade Ground in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 5 pm on the designated date. Officials have confirmed that the venue will transform into a massive open-air sanctuary for worshipers arriving from all corners of the region.

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Religious Leadership and Ministry

Archbishop Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is confirmed to deliver the main ministerial address. His presence anchors the theological significance of the evening. He will be joined by other prominent Christian leaders who will participate in the service alongside him.

Featured Gospel Musicians and Performers

Gospel music enthusiasts are set for a spectacular lineup featuring renowned artistes. Ayon Jesu, Alaseyori, BJ Sax, Laolu Gbenjo, Vintage, and the Loud Choir are listed to lead musical performances. These artists have been selected to guide the congregation through an evening of high-energy praise and worship.

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Mass Choir Contributions and Community Role

Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy for the Ogun State Government, issued a statement in Abeokuta detailing the organizational aspects of the event. He highlighted the role of mass choirs in the celebration. The Ogun State Choir, Olabisi Onabanjo University Choir, and the Regional Choir are expected to deliver powerful vocal performances.

Official Invitations and Public Attendance

The state government has formally invited all residents to attend the Christmas Carol. Kayode Akinmade emphasized that the event provides a unique opportunity for fellowship and spiritual renewal. It is anticipated to attract worshippers, music lovers, and the general public from across the state and beyond.