Record-breaking wildfires fueled by climate change and El Nino

Researchers warn that the world could face a year of 'particularly severe' wildfires, fueled by climate change and a potentially strong El Nino weather phenomenon, after a record-breaking start to 2026. Fires have already burnt a total area exceeding 163 million hectares between January and the first week of May, according to data from the Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS). The burnt area from Asian wildfires has thus far been nearly 40 percent larger than the previous record in 2014.

Firemen battle with a wildfire that broke out in Ierapetra at the southern Greek island of Crete, on July 3, 2025. The world could face a year of 'particularly severe' wildfires, fueled by climate change and a potentially strong El Nino weather phenomenon, after a record-breaking start to 2026 , researchers warned Tuesday.

Fires have already burnt a total area exceeding 163 million hectares between January and the first week of May, according to data from the Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS). The burnt area from Asian wildfires has thus far been nearly 40 percent larger than the previous record in 2014. WWA co-founder Friederike Otto warned that 'there is a serious risk' that the combination of climate change and El Nino could result in 'unprecedented weather extremes' this year.

But she said El Nino is 'not the reason to freak out' as it is a natural weather phenomenon that 'comes and goes'





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Wildfires Climate Change El Nino Record-Breaking Start To 2026 Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS) Asian Wildfires Unprecedented Weather Extremes

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