Reckitt Nigeria Appoints H.E. Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore as Independent Non-Executive Directors

Reckitt Nigeria (Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited) has appointed Her Excellency Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, a global health advocate, and Prince Abimbola Olashore, a seasoned financial leader, as Independent Non-Executive Directors. The appointments follow the passing of former Board Chairman Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo and aim to strengthen the company's board as it pursues its strategic priorities and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

Reckitt Nigeria , officially known as Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited, has announced the appointment of two distinguished individuals as Independent Non-Executive Directors : Her Excellency Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore .

These appointments are a strategic move to bolster the company's governance as it pursues its long-term goals in the Nigerian market. The announcement follows the recent passing of the company's Board Chairman, Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo, whose decades of leadership and dedication left a significant mark on the organization. Reckitt Nigeria acknowledges his profound legacy and service. Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki is a globally recognized champion for women's and children's health, serving as Founder-President of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

With over twenty years of leadership in maternal, newborn, and child health, gender equity, and community wellbeing, her influence extends to major international bodies. She is the Inaugural Global Health Ambassador for the WHO Foundation and holds advisory roles at the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, AstraZeneca Global Breast Cancer Care Council, and Bayer Sustainability Council.

Her expertise in public health, sustainability, and development will provide invaluable perspective as Reckitt advances its mission to protect, heal, and nurture communities across Nigeria. Prince Abimbola Olashore is a Chartered Accountant and a seasoned financial services executive with more than thirty years of experience in banking, investment management, and corporate advisory.

He is the Founder and CEO of Lead Capital Plc and has previously served as Executive Director at Ecobank Transnational Group and CEO of Lead Advisory Group, where he oversaw notable strategic growth and transformation. His current leadership positions include President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Council Member plus Chairman of the ESG Committee for the Chartered Institute of Directors.

His deep knowledge of financial strategy, corporate governance, and institutional leadership will be instrumental in guiding Reckitt Nigeria's strategic direction and sustainable expansion. Akbar Ali-Shah, Managing Director of Reckitt West Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments: "We are pleased to welcome Her Excellency, Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore to the Board of Reckitt Nigeria.

Their diverse experience and perspectives will further strengthen the Board and support the company's continued focus on sustainable growth, innovation and positive impact across Nigeria.

" These additions underscore Reckitt Nigeria's commitment to robust governance and bring enriched expertise to help achieve its long-term strategic ambitions. The company continues to navigate the dynamic Nigerian landscape with a reinforced leadership team dedicated to driving positive change and delivering on its purpose-driven objectives





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Reckitt Nigeria Board Appointments Independent Non-Executive Directors Toyin Ojora Saraki Abimbola Olashore Corporate Governance Strategic Growth Nigeria Business

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