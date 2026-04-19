Real Sociedad Clinches Copa del Rey Title in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Over Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad secured their fourth Copa del Rey trophy after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid, ultimately triumphing 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout at La Cartuja stadium. Pablo Marin's decisive spot-kick sealed the victory for the Basque side, capping off a resurgent season under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. The final saw an electrifying start with Real Sociedad scoring the fastest-ever Copa del Rey final goal, followed by a hard-fought equalizer from Atletico. Despite periods of dominance from both sides and crucial saves from goalkeepers, the match was ultimately decided from the spot.

In a nail-biting conclusion to the Copa del Rey final, Real Sociedad emerged victorious over Atletico Madrid , securing their fourth club title with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win following a captivating 2-2 draw. The match, held at Seville's La Cartuja stadium on April 18, 2026, delivered an unforgettable spectacle for football fans.

The decisive moment arrived when Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder, Pablo Marin, coolly converted his penalty, sending the Basque contingent into raptures and sealing a memorable triumph. The contest commenced with a sensational burst of pace from Real Sociedad, who etched their name in the Copa del Rey final history books by scoring the quickest ever goal. Within a mere 14 seconds, Goncalo Guedes capitalized on a long ball, delivering a pinpoint cross for Ander Barrenetxea to head home past Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso, leaving the Rojiblancos stunned before they had even settled into the game. However, Diego Simeone's resilient Atletico side, seeking to add to their 2013 triumph, gradually found their footing. Ademola Lookman, instrumental in their comeback, leveled the score with a well-drilled strike into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Antoine Griezmann on the edge of the penalty area. The Nigerian international's goal injected renewed energy into the match, showcasing Atletico's characteristic fighting spirit. Real Sociedad regained the lead just before halftime through a penalty expertly dispatched by Mikel Oyarzabal. The spot-kick was awarded after Atletico's goalkeeper, Musso, who had been selected ahead of the recently returned Jan Oblak, was deemed to have fouled Goncalo Guedes during an aerial challenge. Oyarzabal, no stranger to delivering under pressure from the penalty spot, having scored in the 2020 final, calmly sent Musso the wrong way to restore Real Sociedad's advantage. The first half had been a testament to the contrasting styles of the two teams, with Real Sociedad's rapid attacks meeting Atletico's determined efforts to control possession and build their own offensive rhythm. Following the interval, Atletico Madrid pressed harder, demonstrating a more sustained attacking threat. Antoine Griezmann unleashed a shot that flew over the crossbar, while Lookman also tested the Real Sociedad defense with a fierce attempt that went wide. In an effort to break down Real Sociedad's resolute defense, Simeone introduced striker Alexander Sorloth, a powerful figure known for his aerial prowess. However, it was the guile of former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez who ultimately found the equalizer for Atletico. The Argentine international executed a neat turn on the edge of the box, followed by a precise shot that nestled into the top corner, marking his 19th goal of the season and forcing the thrilling encounter into extra time. This goal underscored Alvarez's significant impact since his arrival, proving to be a vital attacking asset for the Madrid club. Extra time saw both teams pushing for a winner, with chances aplenty. Johnny Cardoso of Atletico spurned a golden opportunity in stoppage time, firing wide of the post with only goalkeeper Unai Marrero to beat. Musso, meanwhile, produced a fine save to deny Orri Oskarsson of Real Sociedad from close range during the additional period. At the other end, Alvarez came agonizingly close to scoring his second, striking the crossbar with a long-range effort. The sheer number of opportunities created by both sides throughout the match suggested that the Copa del Rey would indeed be decided by the agonizing lottery of a penalty shootout. The penalty shootout itself was a tense affair, marked by commendable saves from both goalkeepers. Marrero, the Real Sociedad custodian, made crucial stops against Sorloth and Alvarez in Atletico's opening two attempts. Musso, conversely, managed to save one penalty from Oskarsson, keeping Atletico's hopes alive. However, it was Pablo Marin who ultimately etched his name into Real Sociedad folklore by confidently converting his penalty, securing the coveted Copa del Rey trophy for his team and concluding a season that had seen a remarkable turnaround under the guidance of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who took the helm in December and revitalized the club's campaign. This victory provides a significant boost for Real Sociedad, capping a successful season with a major piece of silverware. For Atletico Madrid, this defeat represents a significant blow to their aspirations for domestic silverware this season. Their remaining hope for a trophy now rests on their progress in the Champions League, where they are scheduled to face Arsenal in the semi-finals. The departure of Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, with a move to MLS side Orlando City reportedly on the horizon, adds another layer of narrative to Atletico's current campaign. The final, a testament to the competitive spirit of Spanish football, provided a fitting climax to the Copa del Rey competition, showcasing the talent and resilience of both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid





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