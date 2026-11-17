A Spanish court sentenced a Real Oviedo supporter to 11 months in prison for racially abusing Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga match in August 2025, with the prison term suspended on condition he stays away from stadiums for two years.

A Spanish court has sentenced a Real Oviedo supporter to 11 months in prison for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga match in August 2025.

Real Madrid announced the ruling in a statement on Tuesday. The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Asturias found the individual guilty of a hate crime. The abuse took place during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Oviedo at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium on August 24, 2025. The incident occurred in the 37th minute of the match, shortly after Mbappe scored Real Madrid's opening goal in their 3-0 victory.

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Mbappe Targeted by Racist Abuse

The supporter reportedly made monkey gestures and noises directed at the French forward as he celebrated with his teammates. The incident was captured on video and subsequently circulated on television and social media, drawing widespread condemnation. La Liga reported the incident to the relevant football authorities. It later expanded its complaint to include racist noises directed at Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior when he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

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Real Madrid said the sentence also included various disqualification penalties and a financial fine. The club stated that the suspension of the prison sentence is conditional upon the individual not attending football stadiums hosting official sports competitions for a period of two years. The court convicted the individual of a hate crime over the racist insults. Spanish police arrested a Real Oviedo supporter on September 10, 2025, after identifying him through an analysis of video footage from the match.

He was investigated for alleged offences against moral integrity and hate crime. Real Oviedo subsequently apologised to Mbappe and Real Madrid over the incident, saying it would take appropriate action against the supporter. Real Madrid said the latest ruling added to previous criminal convictions over racist abuse directed at its players. Those earlier convictions concerned abuse at the Mestalla, Son Moix, Vallecas and Jose Zorrilla stadiums.

Real Madrid Combats Racism in Football

The club has acted as a private prosecutor in this case and continues to do so in others involving similar incidents. Real Madrid reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism and eradicating any racist behaviour in football and sports. The club said it remains dedicated to fighting racism and eradicating racist behaviour in football and sport. The ruling marks another legal outcome in La Liga's efforts to address racist abuse directed at players.

The case began with the match at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, where Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid. The 3-0 victory was overshadowed by the abuse directed at the French forward. Video evidence played a central role in identifying the supporter and led to his arrest about two weeks after the match. La Liga's complaint covered both the abuse of Mbappe and the later racist noises aimed at Vinicius Junior.

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The expanded complaint underlined the league's intention to pursue incidents involving multiple players. The court's decision concluded the criminal proceedings against the Real Oviedo supporter.