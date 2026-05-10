Real Madrid Scandal: Latest Incidents and Implications Ahead of El Clasico

The latest news from Real Madrid includes physical altercations between players, fines for both players and the coach, and a potential return of Jose Mourinho as the manager. The scandal reflects the poor management of the club and the need for a new approach. The upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona is a must-win for Madrid, with the Catalans 11 points clear at the top.

It started as rumors. There were whispers of physical altercations within the Real Madrid dressing room.

Then the confirmation came days later. The reputable Marca reported that Antonio Rudiger slapped Alvaro Carreras and both players had to be pulled apart. The incident followed their 1-1 draw with Real Betis two weeks ago. In a statement, Carreras confirmed the clash and insisted the matter has been resolved.

Rudiger is believed to have apologized to Carreras and took the players out for dinner with their families last Friday. Days later, captain Federico Valverde landed in hospital, following a fight on the training ground with Aurelien Tchouameni. Madrid eventually fined both players €500,000 each - the biggest ever fine in the history of the Spanish club.

'I think the latest scandal at Real Madrid is an expected outcome,' Ogbemi Rewane, the producer of the Dante & Ogbe podcast, tells DAILY POST. 'The club has indulged in player power for far too long and the in-fighting is just another sign reflecting the poor management of Florentino Perez. 'It is a sign that things will get better soon. Because it has prompted the club to take action.

'It also shows that there are players on the team that are receptive to a new approach, especially one that was expected from Xabi Alonso. 'Also, as an Arsenal fan, I can tell you that once internal happenings start getting leaked to the media, it presents an opportunity for the club to overhaul their roster. ' All this comes before the title-deciding clash against Barcelona on Sunday evening.

The Catalans are 11 points clear at the top with four fixtures left, making this a must-win for Madrid. Rewane is not confident Los Blancos can stop their rivals from winning the title. He said: 'I have low expectations for Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming El Clasico.

'Because not only is the team in disarray, but even the coach seems to be quietly quitting. 'But football is an interesting game with no certainties. So this might turn out to be a ruse.

' Alvaro Arbeloa is almost certain not to be in charge next season. This is because from all we know, Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is all but set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. But, is he the remedy for the chaos at Madrid?

'I think Mourinho is the best person for the job,' Rewane said. 'Because he will bring in discipline, dedication and team work to the team, which is what they need more than trophies or accolades. 'He also has a personality to bring order into the dressing room and support from the fans.

'Finally, it presents an opportunity for him to win a Champions League trophy with Real Madrid which he was not able to achieve in his last time at the club.





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Real Madrid Scandal Alvaro Carreras Antonio Rudiger El Clasico Barcelona Jose Mourinho Xabi Alonso Alvaro Arbeloa Florentino Perez Player Power In-Fighting Discipline Dedication Team Work Trophies Champions League Order Support From Fans

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