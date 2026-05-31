Real Madrid's Arda Güler Named UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season for 2025/26

UEFA has awarded Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler the 2025/26 Champions League Revelation of the Season prize, acknowledging his leap from limited appearances to a impactful campaign with four assists and two crucial goals in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has been honored as the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season, an award celebrating young player s who achieve a breakthrough in Europe's premier club competition.

The 21-year-old Turkish international dramatically increased his influence after a quiet first season at the club, transforming from a peripheral figure to a key contributor. UEFA clarified that the award is not for already established stars but for those who demonstrate significant progression, impact, and consistency throughout the campaign. Güler's statistics underscore his development: he recorded four assists and scored his first two Champions League goals, both coming in the high-stakes quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

He also covered 126.12 kilometres and reached a top speed of 32.12 km/h, reflecting his growing stamina and athletic maturity. To be eligible, players must be 21 or younger at the start of the season and can win the award only once, with selection based on individual skill, measurable impact on team performance, and overall progression.

Previous winners of the Young Player of the Season award include notable talents like Désiré Doué (2024/25), Jude Bellingham (2023/24), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2022/23), and Vinícius Júnior (2021/22). Güler's accolade highlights a trend of recognizing emerging talent that can shape European football for years to come





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arda Güler Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Revelation Of The Season Young Player Breakthrough 2025/26 Award Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atletico Madrid mocks Barça, submit offers for Yamal, Raphinha, PedriAtletico Madrid has initiated a series of social media attacks ridiculing Barcelona as they are displeased with the recent speculation regarding Julian

Read more »

Real Madrid leads global jersey sales, Arsenal misses top 10Real Madrid tops global jersey sales with over 3.13 million, followed by Barcelona and PSG. Arsenal not in top 10. Study by Euromericas Sport Marketing.

Read more »

Aisha Yesufu confronts Minister Nyesom Wike over derogatory remarksActivist Aisha Yesufu has rebuked Nigeria's Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly mocking her loss of a senatorial ticket. Wike reportedly said her defeat in the "ordinary NDC" shows real politics goes beyond media interviews. Yesufu responded sharply on X, referencing Wike's own failed 2022 primary attempts and accusing him of destroying a major party. She challenged him to speak openly and referenced her Kukuruku heritage.

Read more »

Nigerian Comedian Mark Angel Endorses Mercy Divine PropertiesPopular Nigerian comedian and content creator Mark Angel has endorsed Mercy Divine Properties Limited, praising the company as a trustworthy and reliable real estate firm committed to protecting investors' interests. The endorsement coincided with the company's launch of a special 5 percent discount offer for Arsenal Football Club supporters. During a visit to the company's office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mark Angel expressed his satisfaction with the firm's operations, highlighting its integrity, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction. He urged prospective investors to consider the company, noting its transparency and focus on delivering value.

Read more »