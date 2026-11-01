Real Madrid defeats Racing Santander 3-0 with goals from Mbappe Bellingham and Diomande

Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-0 LaLiga victory over Racing Santander on November 1 2026. Goals from Kylian Mbappe Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande highlighted the win.

On Sunday November first two thousand twenty six the Spanish capital club Real Madrid traveled to Santander to face local opponents Racing Santander in a LaLiga EA SPORTS fixture. The match concluded with a decisive three zero victory for the visitors who displayed superior skill and tactical discipline throughout the ninety minutes. The game took place in Spain and served as an important chapter in the ongoing two thousand twenty six to two thousand twenty seven league campaign for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe And Bellingham Lead Early Attack

The French forward Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the eleventh minute. He converted a penalty kick to give the away team an early advantage that set the tone for the rest of the first half. This goal provided a significant boost to Xabi Alonso side as they established control over the match from the outset.

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Just ten minutes later the English international Jude Bellingham doubled the lead in the twenty first minute. He finished off a precise assist from Arda Güler to put Real Madrid firmly in control of the game. The combination play highlighted the attacking depth and quality available to the Spanish club during this critical period of the season.

Diomande Extends Lead Before Half Time

Real Madrid added a third goal to their tally in the thirty sixth minute through Yan Diomande. This strike ensured that the visitors took a commanding three zero lead into the half time break. The dominant first half performance effectively silenced the home crowd and demonstrated the overwhelming superiority of the Madrid squad on the day.

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Racing Santander struggled significantly to find a response against the visitors. Despite their efforts to regain momentum the team could not penetrate the solid defensive line organized by the championship contenders. The lack of a credible threat allowed Real Madrid to maintain their advantage and dictate the tempo of the game with ease.

Victory Boosts LaLiga Campaign Momentum

The second half saw Real Madrid continue to maintain their advantage throughout the remainder of the contest. They secured all three points with a clean sheet that reflected their defensive stability. This victory provides another vital boost for Real Madrid as they continue their campaign in the league standings.

The match highlighted the continued importance of star players like Mbappe and Bellingham to the Spanish giants. Their ability to perform under pressure and deliver crucial goals remains a cornerstone of the team strategy. The comprehensive nature of the win serves as a strong statement of intent as the club pushes for further honors in the domestic league competition.