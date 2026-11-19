Real Madrid and Barcelona protect key assets by inserting 1 billion euro release clauses in contracts of stars including Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to deter suiters.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have implemented extraordinary contractual protections for their most valuable assets by inserting one billion euro release clauses into the agreements of several high-profile players. The Spanish giants are deploying these enormous financial figures to actively discourage potential suiters, including wealthy clubs from the Saudi Pro League, from attempting to acquire their prized talents. Under Spanish football regulations, professional players are mandated to have release clauses included within their contracts, but setting these figures at such an unprecedented level effectively renders a transfer impossible without direct, high-stakes negotiations with the owning clubs.

Billion Euro Clauses Block Direct Transfer Offers

These strategic contractual adjustments serve as a definitive barrier against direct purchase offers, forcing any interested party to negotiate the transfer fee directly with Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than simply triggering the clause. This mechanism ensures that the clubs retain absolute control over the departure of their star players, particularly in a market increasingly influenced by deep-pocketed external entities. By making the financial hurdle insurmountable for most potential buyers, the clubs secure their long-term squad stability and protect their most significant commercial and sporting investments from sudden poaching.

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Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal Protected by Clauses

Kylian Mbappe, who made his long-awaited arrival at Real Madrid in 2024 as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly protected by this one billion euro clause. The French superstar signed a five-year contract that runs until 2029, and given his status as one of the world's leading footballers, Real Madrid has no intention of selling him in the near future. Similarly, Barcelona wasted little time in protecting their most exciting young talent, Lamine Yamal, who broke into the first team at just 16 years old. The Spanish winger signed his first professional contract in 2023 with the club reportedly including the one billion euro release clause, and he subsequently secured a new contract running until 2031, cementing his role as central to their long-term project.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham Secure Futures

Real Madrid has also reportedly shielded Vinicius Junior with a one billion euro release clause, acknowledging his development into one of the most dangerous attackers in world football. Despite occasional speculation regarding his future and reported interest from Saudi Arabia, the Spanish giants remain determined to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu, recognizing his key role in their domestic and European successes. Jude Bellingham, whose signature from Borussia Dortmund cost approximately 100 million euros in 2023, is similarly protected. The England international quickly became a major asset in Madrid's midfield due to his creativity, goalscoring ability, and physical strength, with his contract running until 2029 featuring the substantial release clause designed to deter potential buyers.

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Barcelona Midfield Stars Pedri and Gavi Retained

Pedri became the first Barcelona player to receive a reported one billion euro release clause when he signed a contract extension in October 2021. The Spanish midfielder has established himself as one of the finest playmakers in world football, returning to top form under Hansi Flick and playing a crucial role in Barcelona's 2024-25 campaign after overcoming injury setbacks. Gavi followed Pedri's example by signing a long-term contract extension that reportedly features the same one billion euro release clause. The La Masia graduate has become an important part of Barcelona's future plans, with his energy, determination, and technical quality making him a valuable member of the squad despite injuries and competition for places.

Eduardo Camavinga and Jules Kounde Shielded from Rivals

Eduardo Camavinga, who joined Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021, was rewarded with an improved contract in 2023 that reportedly includes a one billion euro release clause. His versatility, allowing him to play in several midfield positions and even at left-back, makes him an important option for the Spanish giants, who clearly view him as a key part of their future. Meanwhile, Jules Kounde, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022, is also protected by such a clause. His defensive discipline and ability to contribute going forward have made him valuable for the Catalan side, and the enormous figure places Barcelona in a strong negotiating position against several linked Premier League clubs.

Rodrygo Completes List of Protected Real Madrid Assets

Rodrygo completes the list of Real Madrid players reportedly protected by a one billion euro release clause since arriving from Santos. He has delivered several important performances, particularly in the Champions League, developing into a valuable attacking option for the club. Despite occasional transfer speculation and competition for places in Madrid's attack, the club continues to value his contribution significantly. These contractual measures across both clubs demonstrate a unified strategy to prioritize squad stability and prevent the loss of core talent to rival leagues or wealthy external investors in the modern football landscape.