Tinubu Enters Ka'bah as Green-White-Green Barriers Honour Nigerian President

President Bola Tinubu entered the Holy Ka'bah in Makkah during Umrah, where barriers painted in Nigeria's national colours were temporarily placed around the sacred site. Tinubu thanked Saudi authorities and said the visit was a historic spiritual privilege.

Barriers painted in Nigeria's national colours, green-white-green, were temporarily mounted around the Holy Ka'bah in Makkah ahead of President Bola Tinubu's visit to the sacred site on Monday.

The gesture honoured the Nigerian leader, who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah. During the visit, Tinubu was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Ka'bah to offer prayers. He was also pictured kissing the Black Stone, Hajar al-Aswad, which is associated with Tawaf, the act of walking seven times around the Ka'bah. Umrah is an Islamic rite performed by Muslims in Makkah.

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It involves visiting the Grand Mosque, which houses the Ka'bah, Islam's most sacred structure, and performing a series of prescribed acts of worship. Umrah is not a substitute for Hajj. On Monday, Inside The Haramain, a news outlet covering the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, shared a photograph of the barriers on X. The caption read: Barriers placed around the Ka'bah temporarily. Green-white-green barriers temporarily surround the Holy Ka'bah.

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Tinubu Commits to National Development

The President of Nigeria will enter the Ka'bah later tonight. According to a statement by the President's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to national development. He declared that his determination to build a prosperous Nigeria has grown stronger as he seeks divine wisdom and resilience to continue serving the country.

Tinubu thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his Nigerian delegation access to the sacred site. He described the experience as historic and deeply cherished. He said the visit reflected the longstanding friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition.

I can't believe the fencing of the Ka'bah is in green-white-green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity, he said. The President also thanked the Saudi authorities for their hospitality and recognition, describing the opportunity to pray inside the Ka'bah as a rare spiritual privilege. It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka'bah. This is history, he added.

Tinubu said he specifically asked Allah for the strength to remain in service to the Nigerian people and expressed confidence that the prayer had already been answered. I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted, he said. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing.

I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him, Tinubu said. He described his emergence as Nigeria's President and Commander-in-Chief as a special blessing from Almighty Allah. I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour.

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Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do to a human being, he stated. Tinubu was joined by other Nigerian delegates, including Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq. Also present were the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Pate.

Social Media Reactions to Visit

Other delegates included the governors of Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Kwara States. BUA Group Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu and Oando Plc Chief Executive Officer Wale Tinubu were also part of the delegation. Reactions trailed the visit on social media after reports emerged that barriers were temporarily placed around the Ka'bah. In a post on X, Ahmed Shah expressed respect for Tinubu and his entourage but questioned the circumstances under which political leaders gain access to the site.

He also raised concerns about the relationship between political authority and religious beliefs, arguing that access to the Ka'bah should not be used to elevate a leader's political status. Another user, Shaekih, welcomed the reported visit, describing it as a source of pride for Nigerians. I feel proud as a Nigerian that Allah has granted my President the permission to enter Ka'bah, the user wrote.

However, Ribbah criticised the reported arrangements, arguing that access to the sacred site should not create a distinction between political elites and ordinary Muslims. What a shame. Ka'bah was supposed to be for everyone. Now elite is distinguished from common Muslims, the user wrote.

Ka'bah Significance and Mixed Opinions

The Ka'bah, located within the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is the focal point of Muslim prayers worldwide. Muslims also circumambulate the structure during the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. The visit has drawn both praise and criticism, with supporters calling it a historic honour for Nigeria and critics questioning the temporary barriers and special access granted to the President.