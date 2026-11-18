The Rural Electrification Agency and Jaiz Bank have signed a N100 billion financing agreement to accelerate electricity access, pushing local financing for renewable energy projects in Nigeria to N450 billion.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Jaiz Bank Plc have signed a N100 billion financing agreement to accelerate electricity access in underserved communities across Nigeria.

The deal, sealed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday at the REA headquarters, lifted local financing for renewable energy projects in Nigeria to N450 billion. Under the agreement, Jaiz Bank will support the financing needs of project developers, while the REA will facilitate the relevant grant agreements. The combination of financing and grant arrangements is expected to remove funding constraints and quicken delivery of various renewable energy projects nationwide.

Also read REA and Jaiz Bank Sign N100bn Deal as Nigeria's Renewable Energy Financing Hits N450bn

REA And Jaiz Bank Sign Financing Agreement

Managing Director of REA, Dr Abba Aliyu, said the agreement with Jaiz Bank has further deepened the pool of available capital for electricity projects. He explained that expanding access to domestic capital is critical to sustaining the rollout of renewable energy projects and electrification of underserved communities. Aliyu said, I would like to say that you joined at the right time, even though we already have local financing arrangements with Lotus Bank, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC and Alpha Morgan.

We are happy to have Jaiz Bank on board, as access to financing is key to reaching this N450 billion milestone, he said. He noted that from the Paris Agreement to COP30, the global community is accelerating toward carbon neutrality through renewable energy investments. He added that renewable energy is fast becoming the cheapest source of electricity, with solar power at the forefront of the transition.

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According to him, electricity is evolving beyond a basic utility to become the foundation of global intelligence, with surging demand in the United States, China, India and South Africa. He said global electricity demand is projected to reach 18 petawatt-hours (PWh) by 2050, underscoring the scale of investment required. Aliyu said the agency has identified seven key areas required to bridge Nigeria's electricity access gap.

DARES Project And Global Electricity Demand

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project. He described DARES as the world's largest publicly funded renewable energy initiative, supported by the World Bank, reiterating the administration's commitment to reliable power for every Nigerian. Aliyu noted that the REA is not just catalysing funds but delivering tangible impact, citing recent project commissioning performed by Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe.

The projects include a 1.6MW interconnected mini-grid at the Federal University of Lafia, a 581 kilowatt-peak installation at Oke-Oyi, and a 265 kWp project at Ballagaza and Marayar Rogo in Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr Haruna Musa, said the partnership goes beyond funding to empower millions of citizens and accelerate electricity access across Nigerian communities.

Projects And Future Electricity Access

Musa expressed delight that local financing for Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) had been achieved within two years. He noted that adequate and amenable financing is vital to achieving the government's agenda of driving the economy to a $1 trillion mark. He commended the commitment of the Tinubu administration to electricity access, noting the quantum of achievements over the past two years.

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He added that the financing arrangement would contribute to unlocking Nigeria's $1 trillion economy and accelerate electricity access across communities. According to the statement, the partnership is expected to help developers overcome funding constraints and advance their projects. Stay connected via Google News