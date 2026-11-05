REA Begins 37 Solar Mini-Grids in Zamfara to Connect 125,106 Households

The Rural Electrification Agency has started developing 37 solar mini-grids across seven Zamfara LGAs, targeting 125,106 connections and 18.8 MWp, alongside a state electricity policy and public institution solarisation deal.

The Rural Electrification Agency has commenced the development of 37 solar mini-grids in Zamfara State, targeting 125,106 household connections across seven local government areas. The projects will provide approximately 18.8 megawatts-peak of solar generation capacity.

The mini-grids comprise two interconnected and 35 isolated systems. They are located in Gummi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, and the agency disclosed details in a statement issued on Thursday. Based on an illustrative average of five people per household-equivalent connection, the intervention is expected to reach more than 625,000 people.

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Zamfara State Electricity Policy Unveiled

The actual figure will depend on the mix of household, commercial and institutional connections. The event also featured the unveiling of the Zamfara State Electricity Policy and the signing of a collaboration agreement between REA and the Zamfara State Government. The agreement covers the solarisation of public institutions, including hospitals, schools and other critical government facilities. Governor Dauda Lawal said the electricity policy was designed to create an investment-friendly market capable of supporting the state's economic ambitions.

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He said reliable electricity is indispensable to agricultural transformation, industrial development, healthcare delivery, education and job creation. Lawal said the unveiling of the policy was a statement of intent to build a structured, investment-friendly and sustainable electricity market. He said the collaboration with REA on solarising public institutions reflects determination to translate policy into practical infrastructure that improves essential services.

The governor said the objective is to create an electricity ecosystem where government provides the enabling environment, private investors bring capital and innovation, and communities benefit from reliable and affordable electricity. Minister of Power Chief Joseph Tegbe described the event as a demonstration of the Federal Government's commitment to expanding electricity access and supporting state participation in electricity market development. He said the Electricity Act 2023 has created opportunities for states to develop their electricity markets.

Federal Support for State Energy Markets

Tegbe said under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government is pursuing an electricity transformation strategy that recognises decentralised infrastructure, state-level market development and private-sector investment. He said the Federal Government will support states taking practical steps to attract private investment. He said electricity must do more than illuminate homes. It must power hospitals, strengthen educational institutions, support agricultural productivity, enable businesses and improve the quality of public services.

He added that what is happening in Zamfara reflects the integrated approach required to address Nigeria's electricity challenges. REA Managing Director Dr Abba Aliyu said the Zamfara intervention represents a shift from delivering isolated electricity projects to building an integrated energy market. He said the 37 mini-grids would provide 125,106 planned connections, with economic benefits extending beyond the number of homes connected.

Aliyu said the real economic significance of 125,106 electricity connections is not simply the number of households that may receive power. It is the number of businesses that can become productive, the agricultural value chains that can be strengthened, the jobs that can be created, the public institutions that can function more efficiently and the private investments that reliable electricity can unlock. He warned that electricity infrastructure would not be sustainable without an enabling regulatory and commercial framework.

He said infrastructure without an enabling market framework risks becoming a collection of disconnected assets. However, when supported by clear policies, effective institutions, commercially viable tariffs, credible regulation and predictable investment conditions, it becomes the foundation of a sustainable electricity economy. On the public institution solarisation agreement, Aliyu said hospitals, schools and government facilities often depend on expensive alternative generation, diverting scarce resources from essential services.

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Decentralised Energy Improving Public Services

He said the partnership aims to show how decentralised renewable energy can improve service delivery, reduce long-term operating costs and establish commercially sustainable models for powering critical public infrastructure. He said these institutions can provide anchor demand for electricity investments, helping improve project bankability and creating opportunities to extend reliable power to surrounding communities and businesses. Aliyu also placed the Zamfara projects within the agency's national plans.

Under the $750 million World Bank-supported Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up programme, the national ambition is to expand electricity access to approximately 17.5 million Nigerians. The programme also supports the development of around 1,350 mini-grids and scaling distributed renewable energy solutions. He said the ultimate ambition is not simply to connect Zamfara to electricity. It is to connect Zamfara's people, businesses and institutions to a new economy of productivity, investment and opportunity.

He said that is the real measure of success and the transformation the agency is committed to delivering. Meanwhile, Tegbe commissioned two solar mini-grid projects developed by the Zamfara State Government. They include a 1MW facility at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, designed to support reliable electricity for healthcare delivery, and a 1.2MW project serving the Government House. The two installations have a combined generation capacity of 2.2MW and more than 3MW of battery storage.

Clean Transportation and Renewable Energy

The event also featured the unveiling of 100 ZamTaxi electric vehicles, 10 electric tricycles dedicated to maternal healthcare transportation and two compressed natural gas buses donated by the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas. The initiatives form part of the state's broader effort to combine renewable electricity, improved public services and cleaner transportation.

The development comes amid efforts by states to take advantage of the Electricity Act 2023, which allows them to establish their own electricity markets and attract private investment.