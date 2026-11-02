RCCG Urges Media Verification After Pastor Adeboye Photo Misuse

The Redeemed Christian Church of God warns journalists against recycling images, clarifying that a photo of Pastor Enoch Adeboye was from a 2020 prayer walk not a political protest.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has issued a stern directive to journalists and media organizations regarding the verification of visual content prior to publication. This appeal follows the viral circulation of an image depicting General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye carrying a placard, which had been falsely captioned as evidence of participation in a political protest.

Clarification of Photograph Context

In a statement released on Monday by its Department of Strategic Communications, the church explained that the photograph in question was taken during a peaceful nationwide prayer walk on February 2, 2020. The event was organized following a specific directive from the Christian Association of Nigeria to mourn Nigerians killed in various incidents and seek divine intervention over insecurity across the country.

Also read Pastor Adeboye Denies Leading Protest Against Former President Jonathan

Pastor Enoch Adeboye had previously clarified that the exercise was strictly a prayer walk and not a political protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan. The former president left office in 2015, well before the 2020 event took place. The church emphasized that the image was recycled and recaptioned to create a false impression about the cleric's position on successive administrations.

Adeboye Addresses Misrepresentation

Speaking during the church's November Thanksgiving Service, Pastor Enoch Adeboye addressed the misrepresentation directly. He acknowledged carrying a placard but insisted it was part of a prayer initiative rather than a political statement. He stated that he could not deny holding the sign because it was important for the purpose of the prayer walk.

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The General Overseer recalled that the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria had directed all churches to organize prayer walks near their premises. He confirmed that he followed this instruction by conducting a prayer walk near his church. He questioned the failure of journalists to investigate the circumstances surrounding the photograph before publishing reports about it.

He advised reporters to investigate stories thoroughly before taking them to the press, noting that things do not always appear as they seem. His comments highlighted the importance of establishing original dates and circumstances before circulating images that could be interpreted out of context.

Stakeholder Positions and Fact-Checking

The Redeemed Christian Church of God noted that independent fact-checkers who examined the claims also found them misleading. These experts traced the photograph back to the 2020 prayer walk and found no evidence of a street protest against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The church maintained that the image had been manipulated to suggest a political stance that did not exist.

The appeal to journalists is consistent with the message delivered during the November Thanksgiving Service, which was dedicated to members of the creative industry. This group includes filmmakers, musicians, writers, designers, and content creators who hold significant influence over public opinion and national conversations.

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The church charged these professionals with the responsibility to promote positive values through their work. They were urged to tell stories that build character, promote truth and integrity, and give hope, rather than diminish society. The statement emphasized that their influence is a stewardship, not merely a trade.

Impact on Media Practices and Future Steps

In an age when a single post can travel further than a sermon, those who shape what Nigerians see and hear must understand their responsibility. The church stressed that media organizations seeking clarification on reports involving its leadership should contact its Department of Strategic Communications. Official channels remain open to newsrooms for accurate information.

The church also maintained that Pastor Enoch Adeboye has consistently spoken on national concerns, including insecurity, the sanctity of life, justice, and the need for righteous leadership. These statements have been made through prayers, counsel, and moral appeals rather than political endorsements.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God prays for all who hold authority and endorses none. This position remains unchanged regardless of the administration in power. The organization continues to urge the media to verify facts rigorously to prevent the spread of misinformation that could mislead the public.