RCCG Pastor Adeboye Clarifies 2020 Prayer Walk Was Not Anti-Jonathan Protest

Pastor Enoch Adeboye denies claims he protested President Goodluck Jonathan, explaining the February 2020 walk addressed insecurity under President Buhari.

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has firmly rejected allegations that he organized or participated in a political protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan during his time in office. Speaking to his congregation during the church's November Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Adeboye clarified that the event in question occurred in February 2020, five years after Jonathan had left the presidency. He described the activity as a spiritual prayer walk aimed at seeking divine intervention for the severe insecurity, killings, and other security challenges facing Nigeria at that time.

Denial Of Political Protest Claims

The RCCG leader expressed deep disappointment over what he characterized as a deliberate misrepresentation of the incident by a journalist. He noted that the report falsely portrayed the prayer walk as a political demonstration against the Jonathan administration. Adeboye stated that he initially found the published account amusing because it failed to align with the actual circumstances of the event. He insisted that while he did carry a placard, the activity had no connection to opposing any specific government or president.

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Adeboye highlighted that the journalist responsible for the report had not established the actual date or the true purpose behind the gathering. He quoted the misleading narrative, which described him as a wicked man for carrying a placard against President Goodluck Jonathan. The cleric emphasized that such a claim was factually incorrect given the timeline of political power transitions in the country. He stressed that the report portrayed him negatively without conducting basic factual verification regarding when the event took place.

Clarification Of February 2020 Timeline

Explaining the context of the gathering, Adeboye noted that the prayer walk was a directive from the church leadership for congregations to organize similar exercises in their respective locations. The primary intention was to pray for Nigeria amidst growing concerns over the loss of innocent lives and escalating insecurity across the nation. He recalled that the chairman of the church instructed all congregations to conduct these prayer walks, which is exactly what he did at the national headquarters.

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The pastor specifically questioned how the incident could be associated with the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan when it occurred five years after he had left office. He reminded his audience that Jonathan handed over power in 2015, following the presidential election won by Muhammadu Buhari. Adeboye pointed out that he carried the placard during the second term of President Buhari in 2020, not during the Jonathan administration. He argued that a simple investigation into the date would have exposed the factual error in the original report.

Critique Of Journalistic Practices

Using the platform to speak on media ethics, Adeboye criticized the lack of responsible journalism and the failure to verify facts before publication. He recalled his exposure to journalism studies in the 1960s, mentioning that investigative journalism was a core subject in his academic curriculum. He argued that journalists are expected to look beyond the initial appearance of a story and establish the truth before presenting information to the public.

He warned against rushing to conclusions based on incomplete information or assumptions, stating that things do not always appear as they seem. Adeboye expressed concern that members of the creative industry and media practitioners failed to establish the actual circumstances surrounding the prayer walk. He noted that the report gained significant attention despite the absence of proper verification, suggesting that many people accepted the narrative without question.

Details Of The Lagos Prayer Procession

The clarification has brought renewed attention to the specific details of the February 2, 2020 exercise. During this event, Adeboye led members of the RCCG on a public prayer walk in Lagos to express concern over killings, terrorism, and worsening security conditions. The procession began at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute Meta and proceeded towards Atan Cemetery in Yaba before returning to the church.

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This specific prayer walk followed a three-day fasting and prayer programme declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria. The broader programme was organized to seek divine intervention over the severe security challenges confronting the country. During the walk, the cleric was photographed holding a placard with the inscription All Souls Are Precious to God, reflecting the spiritual nature of the demonstration rather than a political one.