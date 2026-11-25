The Redeemed Christian Church of God has commissioned the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, bringing its dialysis centre network to 15 and warning that treatment must remain affordable.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, through its Christian Social Responsibility arm, His Love Foundation, has commissioned the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Benin City.

The facility was officially unveiled on Tuesday by Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu, who were represented by the National Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Sunday Akande. Pastor Adeboye emphasised the importance of compassionate giving to support vulnerable patients living with kidney disease. He said the facility aims to expand specialised kidney care and increase the hospital's capacity for regular dialysis treatments.

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His Love Foundation Expands Dialysis Centres

He cautioned that the high cost of dialysis treatment must not prevent Nigerians from accessing life-saving care, stressing that the cost of accessing the facility should not stop ordinary people from receiving treatment. The Edo facility brings to 15 the number of dialysis centres established or supported by His Love Foundation across the country.

Other centres are located in Lagos, Abuja, Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Borno, Enugu, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti and Delta states, as well as 13 other hospitals previously mentioned. Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, commissioned the new centre. He described the intervention as a vital counterweight to escalating public health concerns and commended the foundation's commitment to medical infrastructure.

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The governor called on corporate bodies and faith-based institutions to complement government investments in healthcare and assured that his administration remained committed to delivering quality healthcare to residents. Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, described the commissioning as a remarkable day in the history of the tertiary health institution.

UBTH Chief Medical Director Praises Generosity

She said it represents not just the commissioning of another healthcare facility, but the fulfilment of a shared vision of compassion, service to humanity and a commitment to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare. The Chief Medical Director expressed profound appreciation to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, for their extraordinary generosity, kindness and commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians.

She said their decision to support the equipping of the dialysis centre was a remarkable demonstration of Christian love translated into practical action, reflecting that faith is expressed not only through worship but also through acts of compassion that restore hope and preserve lives. Prof. Ize-Iyamu said the centre would create an enduring legacy that would touch countless lives, including generations yet unborn.

She stressed that it would strengthen UBTH's capacity to provide quality renal care, improve access to haemodialysis services and offer hope to patients and families affected by kidney disease. The Chief Medical Director also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, for what she called extraordinary leadership in relieving the burden of kidney disease by subsidising materials used in renal care.

In her remarks, she noted that the challenges confronting Nigerians living with chronic kidney disease are compounded by late presentation, inadequate public awareness, limited access to specialised renal services and the high cost of treatment, particularly haemodialysis. She described the donation of three dialysis machines as a significant intervention. Pastor Kayode Pitan, Chairman of His Love Foundation and Assistant Continental Overseer of the RCCG, gave details of the church's humanitarian record.

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His Love Foundation Shares Humanitarian Statistics

He said its various interventions have benefited 246,637,899 people, almost 250 million, in the last nine years. He disclosed that the foundation has spent N149,232,871,410, nearly N150 billion, on various social impact initiatives across the country. He added that it has completed 3,626,100 projects, almost four million, and impacted not less than 650 local governments. Pitan said the interventions cover social welfare, health, education, media, business, arts and culture, governance and sports.

These are driven through centres operating in more than 52,000 RCCG parishes across 197 countries. He explained that the new dialysis centre is part of a series of specialised maternity and dialysis centres across the country, and that all the activities are in line with the command of their Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Also speaking, Benson Okwara, Head of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria at UBTH, called for partnerships to enable the hospital to establish a renal transplant programme. He emphasised that beyond the infrastructure and sophisticated equipment being commissioned, the centre represents hope, compassion, opportunity and the preservation of human life. He noted that achieving these objectives requires strategic partnerships with individuals, faith-based organisations, corporate institutions, development partners and other stakeholders who share the hospital's vision.

Among those present at the event were the wife of the Pastor in charge of Region 38, Pastor Mrs Wumi Olojede; the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Eighemhenrio Paul; the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu; the PFN Edo State representative, Pastor Margaret Agbonifo; and the National Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Sunday Akande. The commissioning is expected to further expand the availability of specialised kidney care services in Edo State and provide additional support for patients who depend on regular dialysis.