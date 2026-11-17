The His Love Foundation commissions the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at UBTech on November 24, 2026, expanding specialized healthcare access in Edo State and strengthening the facility's treatment capacity. It brings the total number of His Love Foundation facilities nationwide to 15. The project is set to be inaugurated by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo. This initiative supports the church's social responsibility goals.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) is significantly expanding medical infrastructure in Nigeria with the upcoming establishment of a specialized kidney treatment facility in Benin City. The project involves the commissioning of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre located within the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). This strategic development aims to enhance the hospital's capacity to deliver regular dialysis services to patients suffering from renal conditions in the region.

The new medical facility is an initiative driven by His Love Foundation, the official Christian Social Responsibility arm of the RCCG. The centre is scheduled for official commissioning on November 24, 2026, by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo. This inauguration marks a critical milestone in the foundation's ongoing efforts to improve access to specialized healthcare services across the country.

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Foundation Healthcare Network Expansion

The establishment of the Edo State facility adds to the His Love Foundation's extensive network of dialysis centres operating across Nigeria. With this new addition, the total number of dedicated dialysis facilities managed by the organization reaches fifteen locations nationwide. These centres are strategically distributed to serve diverse populations in urban and rural areas.

The foundation's existing network currently includes facilities in Lagos, Abuja, Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Borno, Enugu, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Delta states. The Federal Capital Territory is also included in this count. This geographical spread demonstrates a comprehensive approach to addressing the nationwide demand for renal care and specialized medical treatments.

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Broader Social Welfare Interventions

Beyond its healthcare initiatives, the His Love Foundation operates extensive programs covering education, feeding, social enterprise, environmental architecture, prison impact, and rehabilitation. These interventions are designed to address humanitarian needs through practical social actions. The organization reports that its activities have reached communities in 650 local government areas across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The foundation was established as the social responsibility arm of the RCCG to demonstrate Christian values through tangible interventions. Its core objective focuses on improving access to specialized healthcare, education, and social welfare. The Edo State dialysis centre exemplifies this commitment by providing critical medical infrastructure to a population in need.

Impact on Regional Healthcare Access

The commissioning of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre is expected to strengthen the University of Benin Teaching Hospital's operational capacity. Patients requiring regular dialysis in Edo State and surrounding areas will have improved access to consistent and specialized treatment. This development reduces the burden on patients who previously had to travel long distances for such critical care.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo's involvement in the commissioning highlights the collaborative nature of the project between state authorities and religious organizations. The event is anticipated to draw significant attention to the growing partnership between government bodies and faith-based social responsibility arms in improving public health infrastructure.