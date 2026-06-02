RCCG Clarifies Political Stance: Adeboye Cannot Command President Tinubu

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has dismissed calls for Pastor E.A. Adeboye to dictate terms to President Bola Tinubu, stating such demands are unrealistic. The church also debunked a misleading narrative using an old photo of Adeboye, clarifying the context of his previous peaceful walk.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG ) has issued a statement clarifying its political stance in response to growing calls from some Nigerians for the General Overseer, Pastor E.A.

Adeboye, to 'command' President Bola Tinubu on how to govern the nation. The church described such demands as unrealistic and unreasonable, stressing that Pastor Adeboye is a clergyman, not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. In a release signed by the church's Public Affairs unit, the RCCG emphasized that it is not a political party and does not function as a religious arm of any political organization.

The statement further noted that the church bears no responsibility for the current economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, though it acknowledged that citizens have every right to desire solutions. The church urged the public to recognize the distinct roles of religious leaders and political officeholders, cautioning against conflating spiritual authority with governmental authority.

It reiterated that while the church prays for the nation and offers counsel, it cannot dictate terms to the presidency or assume the functions of the state. The RCCG also appealed for patience and understanding, reminding Nigerians that the church's primary mandate is to preach the gospel and foster spiritual growth, not to micromanage the government





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