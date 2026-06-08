Razzl City Tour Celebrates Nigerian Identity and Self-Expression Across Multiple Cities

Razzl, the soft drink brand from Ultimum Limited, wrapped up its multi-city Razzl City Tour, an experiential campaign that traveled to markets, universities, and communities nationwide to honor individuality and local culture. Through on-ground events, digital conversations, and radio segments, the brand encouraged Nigerians to showcase their unique identities and "Razzl Their World" authentically.

Razzl , a carbonated soft drink brand under Ultimum Limited , recently completed its Razzl City Tour, a multi-city experiential campaign that embodies the brand's Razzl Your World philosophy.

The initiative is built on the belief that everyone should have the confidence to live authentically, express themselves boldly, and embrace their uniqueness. The tour brought the brand directly into Nigerian markets, campuses, and communities, using on-ground activations, influencer partnerships, radio engagement, and digital interactions to celebrate local culture and identity. What started as creator and consumer conversations on Instagram and TikTok expanded to broader discussions on X, where thousands shared perspectives on their cities' unique character.

Elizabeth Adesina, Senior Digital and Media Manager at Ultimum Limited, explained that the campaign was designed to honor individuality while forging meaningful connections across regions. She emphasized that identity is tied to place and that people express themselves differently based on their origins. The brand deliberately chose to show up where consumers naturally gather-schools, markets, and community spaces-with Cola, Orange, and Lemon flavours as the backdrop, inviting everyone to Razzl their world on their own terms.

The tour covered numerous locations: Ibadan (Bodija Market, University of Ibadan), Lagos (Ojuwoye Market, Igando Market, Lagos State University), Awka (Eke Awka Market, Nnamdi Azikiwe University), Port Harcourt (Mile 3 Market, Ignatius Ajuru University), Uyo (Nyong Essien Market, University of Uyo), Aba (Cemetery Market, Abia Polytechnic), and extended to Enugu, Benin, Owerri, and Abakaliki. At each site, participants enjoyed games, music sessions, interactive challenges, and experiential activities that highlighted the distinct character of their communities.

Regional radio stations further amplified the campaign, inviting listeners to share stories about their cities. According to Razzl, the tour underscores the rising significance of experiential marketing in building genuine consumer bonds. By enabling Nigerians to celebrate their identities and connect through shared moments, the campaign proved that there is no single way to Razzl Your World. Authenticity remained central whether the engagement happened in a market, on a campus, or within a neighborhood





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