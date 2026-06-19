Rauf Aregbesola Slams APC Campaign Song, Predicts ADC Victory

Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress' campaign song, saying it no longer resonates with Nigerians. The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) has been gaining momentum in recent times, and many are predicting that it could give the APC a run for its money in the election.

Rauf Aregbesola , a former governor of Osun State, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress ' campaign song, 'On your mandate, we stand,' saying it no longer resonates with Nigerians.

Speaking at the final campaign rally of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Mr Aregbesola said the song, often sung by supporters of President Bola Tinubu in support of the president's second-term bid, is outdated. The ADC campaign rally was held in support of its candidate in Saturday's governorship election, Dare Bejide. Mr Bejide is one of the 14 candidates in the election.

The others include the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the APC, Olajuyin Oyebanji (LP), Blessing Abegunde (NNPP), Samuel Akande (AAC), David Falegan (Accord), Olu Omotosho (AA), Ayodeji Ojo (ADP), Olarenwaju Anifowose (APM), Awogbemi Olaiya (APP), Praise Ayodele (PRP) and Ayodele Osinkolu (YPP). Mr Aregbesola, a former APC chieftain and one-time political ally of President Tinubu, quickly dismissed the campaign song as 'obsolete.

' He told the hundreds of ADC supporters in the Yoruba language that if Saturday's governorship election is free and fair, the ADC would emerge as the winner. He noted that the ruling party underestimated the ADC but 'we will meet on election day. They aren't governing well. If they campaign within their family, they won't win.

' Mr Aregbesola said that the APC governance is below par, saying 'Governance is zero while their politics is A1. ' High-level ADC personalities at the campaign include the National Chair, David Mark, National Women's leader Naomi Abel, and others. During the campaign rally, the ADC candidate, Mr Bejide was presented with the party's flag. Addressing his supporters, the candidate promised that if he emerged as the state's governor, Ekiti residents would not suffer basic amenities.

He urged his supporters to go home and prepare for the upcoming challenge. He said they are committed to winning, 'comparing their strength to a bulldozer that will overpower their opponents.

' The ADC has been gaining momentum in recent times, and many are predicting that it could give the APC a run for its money in the election. The party's candidate, Mr Bejide, is seen as a strong contender, and many are expecting a tight race between him and the APC candidate. The election is expected to be a closely contested one, with many predicting that it could go down to the wire.

The ADC has been working hard to mobilize support for its candidate, and many are expecting a strong showing from the party. The election is seen as a crucial one, with many predicting that it could have a significant impact on the future of the country. The ADC has been gaining momentum in recent times, and many are predicting that it could give the APC a run for its money in the election.

The party's candidate, Mr Bejide, is seen as a strong contender, and many are expecting a tight race between him and the APC candidate. The election is expected to be a closely contested one, with many predicting that it could go down to the wire. The ADC has been working hard to mobilize support for its candidate, and many are expecting a strong showing from the party





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