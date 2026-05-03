Rangers Inch Closer to NPFL Title with Away Win

Rangers International defeated Bayelsa United 2-0, while Rivers United and Enyimba also secured victories in the latest round of Nigeria Premier Football League matches. The results intensify the title race with several teams still in contention.

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu are significantly closer to securing their ninth Nigeria Premier Football League ( NPFL ) championship title after a commanding 2-0 victory against Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

The team, affectionately known as the Flying Antelopes, demonstrated consistent performance throughout the match, netting a goal in each half to secure a vital three points. This win solidifies their position at the summit of the league table, bringing their total points tally to 62 after 36 games played. The tactical approach of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu proved effective, as Rangers navigated a challenging away fixture and emerged victorious.

The team’s ability to maintain composure and capitalize on scoring opportunities was key to their success. This result places immense pressure on their closest rivals in the title race, intensifying the competition as the season nears its conclusion. The victory is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players and the coaching staff, and it fuels their ambition to lift the coveted NPFL trophy.

The match showcased Rangers’ attacking prowess and defensive solidity, highlighting their credentials as strong contenders for the championship. Meanwhile, Rivers United are refusing to relinquish their pursuit of the title, maintaining the pressure on league leaders Rangers with a convincing 3-0 win over Abia Warriors in Port Harcourt. Despite a frustrating first half where they failed to break the deadlock, Rivers United exploded into life after the interval, scoring three unanswered goals.

Wasiu Falolu opened the scoring in the 50th minute, injecting momentum into the home side’s performance. Further goals from Timothy Zachariah and Bello Babatunde sealed the victory for Finidi George’s team, demonstrating their attacking capabilities and resilience. This win keeps Rivers United firmly in the title conversation, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in the remaining matches.

The team’s ability to overcome first-half resistance and dominate the second half is a positive sign for their championship aspirations. The performance showcased the synergy within the squad and the effectiveness of their tactical adjustments. The victory will undoubtedly boost the morale of the players and inspire confidence as they head into crucial upcoming fixtures. The match also highlighted the importance of capitalizing on scoring opportunities and maintaining defensive stability.

Elsewhere in the league, the defending champions, Remo Stars, suffered a setback in their title defense, falling to a 2-1 defeat against Enyimba in Aba. Despite taking an early lead through former Enyimba striker Victor Mbaoma in the 21st minute, Remo Stars were unable to hold onto their advantage. Enyimba responded strongly, with Stanley Dimgba and Chidera Michael scoring to secure maximum points for the home side.

This result complicates Remo Stars’ chances of retaining the title and puts them under increased pressure to perform in their remaining matches. Enyimba’s victory demonstrates their determination to challenge for the championship and reinforces their reputation as a formidable force in Nigerian football. The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams displaying attacking intent and defensive resilience. The result highlights the competitive nature of the NPFL and the unpredictable outcomes that can occur in each match.

The full set of results from the weekend’s fixtures further illustrates the league’s dynamic landscape, with several other matches producing exciting results and contributing to the overall title race. Other results included Barau 3-0 El-Kanemi Tornadoes, 2-2 between Kwara Utd and Tornadoes, Enyimba’s 2-1 win over Remo Stars, Bayelsa Utd’s 0-2 loss to Rangers, Rivers Utd’s 3-0 victory against Abia Warriors, Kun Khalifat’s 2-1 win over Kano Pillars, Wolves’ 1-0 triumph over Plateau Utd, and a thrilling 3-2 victory for 3SC against Nasarawa Utd





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