Rangers FC Extend NPFL Lead With Victory Over Kwara United

Rangers FC extend their Nigerian Professional Football League lead to three points after beating Kwara United, while Bendel Insurance and Barau FC secure key wins in Matchday 12.

Rangers FC have significantly widened their advantage at the top of the Nigerian Professional Football League standings following a decisive Matchday 12 victory. The club, known as the Flying Antelopes, secured a 1-0 win against Kwara United at the Awka Township Stadium. This crucial result leaves them three points clear at the summit of the table.

Rangers FC Secure Three-Point Lead in NPFL

Victor Chimezie provided the match-winning moment for the home side by scoring the decisive goal in the 40th minute. The victory propels the Flying Antelopes to a total of 24 points from just 11 matches played. This performance extends their lead over second-placed Bendel Insurance, who are now three points behind in the race for the league title.

Also read One suspect killed as vigilantes foil terrorist attack on Kwara community

Bendel Insurance Fight Back to Keep Pace

Bendel Insurance remained firmly in contention for the top spot after securing a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Niger Tornadoes. The Benin Arsenal side had to overcome an early deficit to claim the three points. Aliyu Mohammed converted a penalty in the 36th minute to put the visitors ahead initially.

Jonathan Mairiga restored parity for the hosts in the eighth minute of added time in the first half. John Taiwo then struck in the 90th minute to complete the comeback. The result takes Insurance to 21 points from 12 matches, keeping them just three points off the pace set by Rangers FC.

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Barau FC Gain Ground With Narrow Win

Barau FC capitalized on home advantage with a narrow 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. The decisive moment arrived early in the contest when Olakunle Akala turned the ball into his own net in the ninth minute. This own goal proved sufficient to secure maximum points for the Kano-based side.

The win moves Barau FC to 19 points from 12 matches. They are now level on points with Kano Pillars, although the latter hold a superior goal difference. This result tightens the competition in the upper mid-table positions significantly.

Other Matchday 12 Results and Standings

In other action, Ranchers Bees recorded a valuable 1-0 victory over Enyimba at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna. Chiedozie Jude Okorie scored the only goal in the 42nd minute, deepening Enyimba's struggles. Ranchers Bees are now on 12 points from 11 matches, while Enyimba remain on 11 points after 12 outings.

Abia Warriors and Doma United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba. Emeka Obioma scored twice for the hosts in the 37th and 79th minutes, but his efforts were not enough to secure victory. Doma United had taken an early lead through Tijani Azeez in the fifth minute before Samuel Akpan restored their advantage in the 69th minute.

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Luis Dadong put Katsina United ahead in the 28th minute against Warri Wolves, before Sabastine Uche equalised in the 72nd minute. Katsina United moved to 17 points from 12 matches. Warri Wolves remain on 11 points after a three-point deduction. Kano Pillars and Kun Khalifat played out a 1-1 draw, with Sikiru Alimi putting Pillars ahead before Ebuka Okoro equalized for the hosts.