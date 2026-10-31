Railway retirees seek Tinubu intervention over 21-year housing monetisation delay

The Association of Nigerian Railway Senior Citizens has asked President Bola Tinubu to implement the Federal Government housing monetisation policy and enforce a 2016 court judgment so retirees can own the quarters they occupied.

The Association of Nigerian Railway Senior Citizens has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the non-implementation of the Federal Government housing monetisation policy for railway quarters, a dispute it says has lasted 21 years.

The association made the appeal at a news conference in Lagos over the weekend. Its National Chairman, Mr Olusegun Esan, said successive Nigerian Railway Corporation managements had denied retired workers ownership of the official quarters they occupied during their years of service. Esan said the monetisation policy was introduced in 2004 and 2005 to transfer ownership of government residential quarters to their legitimate occupants.

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He said it was designed to reduce the Federal Government financial burden of maintaining government-owned residential properties while letting serving and retired public servants own the homes they occupied at discounted and affordable prices. He said a circular from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation directed that government quarters be converted to owner-occupier arrangements and sold to legitimate occupants at affordable rates.

He questioned why railway retirees had been excluded from the programme despite occupying the quarters during service. The association accused successive NRC managements of selectively implementing the policy. Esan said official vehicles and furniture were monetised, but the residential component was left unresolved. He alleged that some railway quarters were later sold or leased to third parties while original retired occupants faced eviction.

Retirees Face Hardship Over Housing Delay

Esan said the prolonged legal dispute had subjected many retirees and their families to hardship. According to him, some affected pensioners had died while awaiting resolution, while others, including widows and dependants, had been rendered homeless. He said the policy had been fully implemented in ministries, departments and agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Ports Authority and even the judiciary.

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We now wonder why the Nigerian Railway Corporation is different, he said. Esan said the past NRC management began part of the monetisation process by monitoring vehicles and furniture but left out the important aspect, the quarters where retirees live. He said the NRC was formerly one of Africa largest employers of labour, with more than 50,000 workers whose families are spread across the country.

A major part of the association grievance concerns a judgment delivered on January 6, 2016, by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Suit No. NICN/LA/22/2011. Esan said the court, under then President of the court Justice Babatunde Adejumo, ruled in favour of the retirees claim to benefit from the monetisation policy. He said the NRC management subsequently appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal, where the matter had remained unresolved for about 10 years.

The association called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and the NRC management to discontinue the appeal, arguing that the prolonged litigation had worsened the hardship faced by elderly former railway workers. Esan said the association had made several efforts to resolve the dispute, including writing to the NRC management, the Minister of Transportation, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant authorities.

He said it also submitted documents detailing the history of the dispute, the affected residential quarters across railway districts and properties allegedly occupied by third parties. He said members rejected proposed settlement conditions because they allegedly contradicted the monetisation policy and the court judgment. The proposed settlement included converting the retirees ownership rights into lease arrangements, whereas the association insisted that the policy provided for outright ownership of the quarters by eligible occupants.

Association Rejects Settlement Terms

The chairman also criticised the settlement committee constituted by the former Minister of Transportation, alleging that the association representatives were excluded from its deliberations. He said the association rejected the committee recommendations because members were not consulted, adding that the Federal Ministry of Justice declined to intervene because the matter remained before the court. Esan maintained that the association was not opposed to an amicable settlement but would not accept conditions that undermined the retirees legally established rights.

He also questioned the continued retention of the properties by the NRC, noting that the railway sector had undergone liberalisation and that government-owned residential quarters should no longer be a major responsibility of the corporation. Also, the association Secretary-General, Mr Festus Okorie, said some displaced railway workers were given financial assistance to rent alternative accommodation following the demolition of their former quarters.

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He cited the Alagomeji-to-Spencer axis, where about 60 workers were reportedly affected, while another location had 16 two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom apartments, accommodating about 19 families. Okorie said that although serving workers were returned to the newly relocated quarters after construction, retired workers who had previously occupied the properties were left out. He said resolving the housing issue was important given the historical contribution of the railway sector to employment and economic development in Nigeria.

The association recalled that the NRC employed more than 50,000 workers during its peak years, with personnel distributed across several operational districts, including Lagos, Western, Eastern, Northern, North-Eastern, North-Central and North-Western regions. It said former employees established families and communities across the country, making the welfare of railway retirees an issue with implications beyond the corporation.

Esan said the association considered implementation of the monetisation policy consistent with the Federal Government broader responsibility to provide housing security for workers and pensioners. He appealed to Tinubu to extend to railway retirees the same consideration the administration had shown pensioners through interventions to clear outstanding pension obligations. The association referenced the Federal Government reported N758bn bond intervention for pension liabilities, describing it as an indication of the administration willingness to address longstanding pension-related challenges.

Appeal to President Tinubu for Intervention

It also recalled a presidential directive to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, following his appointment in April 2026, on the need to address housing provision for Nigerian workers and retirees. However, Esan argued that railway retirees should not have to wait for the construction of new homes because the residential quarters they currently occupy were already covered by the monetisation policy. He said the government should address their grievances without further delay.

The association outlined several demands, including the immediate implementation of the Federal Government monetisation policy on railway quarters and the enforcement of the 2016 National Industrial Court judgment. It also called for compensation and resettlement allowances for retirees and widows allegedly evicted without alternative accommodation. It demanded refunds of housing deductions it claimed had been made unlawfully from workers salaries and pensions since 2004.

It also demanded the reversal of alleged secret sales, leases and allocations of railway quarters to third parties during the pendency of the legal dispute, insisting that the properties should be returned to their original eligible occupants. The association called on Tinubu to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and the NRC management to facilitate implementation of the monetisation policy and the 2016 court judgment.

It also sought compensation and resettlement allowances for affected retirees and widows and urged government to address their grievances without further delay.