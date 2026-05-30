Raheem Sterling Arrested on Suspicion of Drug-Driving After Motorway Crash

Former England international Raheem Sterling was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and other offences after his Lamborghini crashed into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire. The 31-year-old, who recently played for Feyenoord, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Former England international footballer Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a motorway crash in Hampshire. The incident occurred on Thursday morning on the M3 southbound near the Minley Interchange, where Sterling's Lamborghini collided with barriers.

Hampshire Police responded to reports just before 9am and subsequently arrested the 31-year-old driver from Berkshire on multiple offences, including driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. Sterling was taken into custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries. A source close to the footballer confirmed the arrest but emphasised that there is no proof of drugs in his system.

The source also disclosed that Sterling has been going through an extremely difficult period in his personal and professional life, feeling worthless and forgotten. This challenging phase includes his departure from Chelsea in January, where he had been on a lucrative contract worth over 300,000 pounds per week. His contract was terminated by mutual consent, and reports suggest he received a settlement covering the remaining 18 months of his deal.

Shortly after, he joined Feyenoord on a short-term contract until the end of the season, but he made only eight appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie. Sterling began his professional career at Liverpool, making his debut in 2012 before moving to Manchester City in 2015 for 49 million pounds. During his seven-year spell at City, he won four Premier League titles, five League Cups, and one FA Cup.

He also established himself as a key player for England, earning 82 caps and representing his country at multiple major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and the 2020 European Championship, where England reached the final. His most recent England appearance came during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many expressing support for Sterling while also acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

Drug-driving is a serious offence in the UK, carrying penalties including a minimum one-year driving ban, a fine of up to 5,000 pounds, and possible imprisonment of up to six months. The possession of a Class C drug, which includes substances such as anabolic steroids and some prescription medications, can result in up to two years in prison. Sterling's case will now be investigated by Hampshire Police, and he may face a court appearance if charged.

Despite the current turmoil, Sterling's legacy as one of England's most accomplished wingers remains intact. He has scored over 100 Premier League goals and was instrumental in Manchester City's dominance under Pep Guardiola. His versatility, pace, and finishing ability made him a nightmare for defenders.

However, his recent years have been marred by inconsistency and off-field issues. This incident adds to a narrative of a player who has struggled to maintain the heights of his early career. The football world awaits further developments, and Sterling's legal team is expected to cooperate fully with the police investigation. The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by professional athletes off the pitch, as well as the importance of road safety and the consequences of impaired driving.

As the investigation continues, fans and pundits alike hope that Sterling can overcome this setback and focus on his future, both on and off the field





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Raheem Sterling Drug-Driving Arrest Lamborghini Crash Hampshire Police Football

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