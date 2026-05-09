Rabiu Kwankwaso Supports NDC Zoning of Presidential Ticket to South

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has expressed support for the party’s zoning of its presidential ticket to the South. The former Kano State governor believes this move will allow the South to complete its turn in producing national leadership and bring about a sense of national healing.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC , Rabiu Kwankwaso , has backed the party’s zoning of its presidential ticket to the South. The former Kano State governor, speaking during the party’s national convention, said the zoning would allow the South to complete its turn in producing national leadership , promising to abide by the NDC ’s agreement to ensure fairness and federal character in all ramifications.

Kwankwaso also mentioned the chance for national healing and the need for continued mobilisation of party members to register and vote for the NDC, stating that the leadership standard set would restore Nigeria’s dignity and guarantee respect for citizens





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