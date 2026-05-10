Rabiu Kwankwaso Endorses Southern Zoning for NDC Presidential Ticket to Boost National Unity

Former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso supports the NDC's decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria to ensure equity and cohesion.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso , the former governor of Kano State, has publicly declared his support for the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, known as the NDC , to southern Nigeria for the 2027 electoral cycle.

In a detailed communication shared via the social media platform X, the former presidential candidate characterized the recently concluded NDC convention as a historic milestone for the party. He expressed deep admiration for the party members, praising what he described as a remarkable display of unity and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of democracy within the Nigerian political landscape.

According to Kwankwaso, the event served as a critical gathering that brought together diverse party members from across the federation, creating a powerful demonstration of solidarity and a shared vision for deepening the democratic roots of the nation. Expanding on his position, Kwankwaso emphasized that he wholeheartedly endorses the bold strategic move to zone the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term.

He argued that this specific arrangement is essential for strengthening national cohesion and ensuring equity across the different regions of the country. In the complex environment of Nigerian politics, where regional representation often dictates the stability of the government, Kwankwaso views this zoning arrangement as a way to balance power and foster a sense of belonging among all citizens.

By prioritizing the south for the next term, the NDC aims to present itself as a progressive force that values fairness and inclusivity over narrow political interests, thereby appealing to a broader segment of the electorate who seek a more equitable distribution of power. Furthermore, the former governor took the opportunity to commend Senator Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the NDC and former governor of Bayelsa State, for his exceptional leadership in organizing the convention.

Kwankwaso noted that the event was not only well-organized but also highly impactful, setting a positive tone for the party's future operations. He also extended his sincere gratitude to Peter Obi and the members of the Obidient Movement, noting that their participation added significant color, enthusiasm, and energy to the occasion.

The collaboration between these different political factions suggests a growing alignment of forces aimed at challenging the traditional political establishment and introducing a more transparent and accountable system of governance. Looking toward the future, Kwankwaso reiterated that the members of the NDC remain steadfast in their mission to restore hope and promote unity throughout Nigeria.

He believes that by working together and adhering to the principles of equity and national cohesion, the party can deliver a better and more prosperous future for all Nigerians. This strategic alignment is seen as a necessary step in healing regional divides and building a national consensus that can tackle the pressing economic and security challenges facing the country.

The focus on a four-year term for a southern candidate is intended to provide a clear roadmap for power rotation, reducing the friction often associated with presidential transitions and ensuring that the pursuit of leadership is governed by agreed-upon rules of fairness and mutual respect





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