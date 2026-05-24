Queen Mercy Atang Opens Up About Her Viral Bread Dress Injury

Queen Mercy Atang, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has shared her experience behind the viral bread dress she wore to the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. The dress, constructed from 500 loaves of bread, left her with a serious back injury.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang has opened up about the experience behind her viral bread dress worn to the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards , revealing that the outfit left her with a serious back injury.

The reality star made headlines after appearing at the event in a gown reportedly constructed from 500 loaves of bread. Speaking in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Friday, Atang clarified that she was not responsible for creating the dress, crediting fashion designer Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire for the concept and execution. Atang described the outfit as extremely heavy, saying its weight almost broke her waist and left her with a severe wound on her back.

Despite arriving after the red carpet session had ended, she insisted on showing up physically at the event to avoid claims that the viral photos were artificially generated





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queen Mercy Atang Big Brother Naija Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Bread Dress Back Injury Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani Tiannah Empire Red Carpet Session Physical Presence Viral Photos AI-Generated

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Failed relationships made me freeze my eggs — AshmusyNigerian influencer Ashmusy opens up about her decision to freeze her eggs after failed relationships, securing her future as a mother. Learn about her jou

Read more »

Why I wanted to buy my coffin — Dele OduleVeteran actor Dele Odule opens up on the extreme frustration that led him to consider buying his own coffin in the 80s and his journey to Nollywood success

Read more »

Queen Temi-T returns with ‘The Hero Within’Queen Temi-T hosts 'The Hero Within' on May 26, 2026, in Lagos, offering a day of entertainment and inspiration for children and families.

Read more »

Labour Party NEC Opens Appeal Window for Presidential, Gubernatorial & National Assembly AspirantsThe Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) has announced a window for appeals from presidential, gubernatorial, and national assembly aspirants who claim dissatisfaction with the outcome of their screening exercise ahead of the 2027 vote.

Read more »