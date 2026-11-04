Quadri Liameed Discharged After Violent Head Injury in Spain

Sabadell midfielder Quadri Liameed has been discharged from the hospital following a violent head collision with Albacete's Jose Corpas during a Spanish second-division match. He will now undergo concussion testing.

Nigerian midfielder Quadri Liameed was knocked unconscious during a Spanish second-division match between his club, Sabadell, and Albacete on October 31, 2026. The 24-year-old sustained a severe head injury in the 42nd minute of the encounter at the Carlos Belmonte Stadium in Albacete.

The incident occurred when Albacete forward Jose Corpas attempted a volley but struck Liameed in the head as both players challenged for the ball. A viral video shows the moment the midfielder took the hard hit right outside the box.

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Immediate Medical Response and Hospitalization

Liameed collapsed on the pitch and briefly lost consciousness, prompting medical personnel from both clubs to rush to his aid. He was fitted with a neck brace, carried off on a stretcher, and taken by ambulance to Hospital Quiron Santa Cristina for medical examination.

The match was stopped for about nine minutes while medical staff attended to the Nigerian player. Sabadell later confirmed that Liameed was conscious and undergoing medical examinations, with the initial test results described as positive.

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Liameed Discharged and Returns to Club

In an update posted on its X handle on November 1, the club announced that the Nigerian had been discharged from hospital after the medical tests returned positive results. "Quadri Liameed has received medical discharge after all the tests have come out well and will return tonight to Sabadell," the club said.

The club thanked the medical services of Albacete for the help received at all times. The former Nigeria U-20 midfielder subsequently returned to Sabadell by car, accompanied by a member of the club's medical staff.

Father Confirms Stable Condition and Upcoming Tests

As reported by Bsnsports on Tuesday, Liameed's father, Hajji Gafar, confirmed his condition saying, "My son is now in a stable condition and is expected to undergo a Buffalo Concussion Bike Test (BCBT) within the next 48 hours." The Spanish medical team attending to him gave him some encouraging news yesterday, and he is relieved and grateful.

Hajji Gafar also stated that he intends to travel to Spain within the next 10 days to personally see Quadri, spend some time with him, and support him through this recovery process.

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Disciplinary Action and Match Outcome

Albacete forward Jose Corpas was shown a straight red card for the challenge. According to Tribuna, Corpas could face a ban of between four and 12 matches under Article 102 of the Spanish football disciplinary code if the incident is deemed to have caused serious injury.

Despite the incident, Albacete secured a 2-1 victory over Sabadell, having played with 10 men following Corpas's dismissal. Liameed, born in Lagos on April 8, 2002, began his football career with Lagos-based 36 Lion FC before moving to Spain.