QNET Nigeria Empowers 200000 Youths Amid Anti-Fraud Push

QNET Nigeria reports empowering 200000 youths from 2022. The company collaborates with EFCC and Interpol to combat fraudsters exploiting its brand for illegal migration and scams.

QNET Nigeria, a leading global wellness and lifestyle enterprise, has officially confirmed that it has empowered a total of 200,000 Nigerian youths from 2022 till date. This significant milestone was announced by Ayokunmi Solesi, the General Manager of QNET, during a media engagement session held on Thursday in Lagos. The disclosure comes as the company prepares for its upcoming 2026 QNET Expo, aiming to highlight its substantial social impact and economic contributions to the local youth demographic.

Strategic Alliance Against Brand Exploitation

General Manager Ayokunmi Solesi revealed that the organization is currently grappling with a severe challenge involving criminals who exploit the QNET name and brand to perpetrate fraudulent activities. To combat this issue, the firm is actively working with relevant government agencies both within Nigeria and internationally. These strategic partnerships include collaborations with the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside other key stakeholders dedicated to maintaining business integrity.

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The primary objective of these collaborations is to ensure that individuals entering the country under the guise of QNET do so through genuine means. Solesi emphasized that the company is deeply committed to tackling illegal migration into Nigeria, which has become a secondary consequence of brand exploitation by unscrupulous actors. By aligning with regulatory bodies, QNET aims to create a robust framework that protects its reputation and ensures lawful operations.

Regional Cooperation with Interpol

At the regional level, the firm is working closely with Interpol to address illegal practices that cross borders. Ayokunmi Solesi stated that they are collaborating with Interpol to coordinate efforts with other countries, not just within Nigeria. This international cooperation is vital for identifying and stopping individuals who attempt to hide under the QNET network name to facilitate unauthorized entry into the country. The immigration authorities are required to vet these individuals thoroughly to confirm their legal status and proper documentation.

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Solesi explained that the company has discovered that people are entering Nigeria from neighboring countries under false pretenses. To stop this bad practice, QNET is ensuring close collaboration with its compliance team and external agencies. The firm is sharing critical information with the EFCC, especially in cases where investigators face difficulties in tracing the source of the fraud. This information sharing is designed to support law enforcement efforts and enhance the detection of fraudulent networks.

Clarifying Revenue Models and Products

Reiterating the importance of working with government agencies, Ayokunmi Solesi stressed the need to reinforce awareness campaigns. The goal is to enable the public to understand what QNET stands for and to distinguish legitimate business opportunities from fraudulent schemes. Solesi clarified that people must understand the products and the business model to make informed decisions. This transparency is essential for maintaining trust and ensuring that the company's mission of empowerment is not undermined by criminal elements.

Solesi made it unequivocally clear that the only way to earn money with QNET is through commission by selling products. This is the one and only legitimate method of income generation within the company structure. By emphasizing this point, the management aims to educate potential partners and consumers, preventing them from falling victim to scams that promise easy money through non-existent or illegal means. This clarification is a critical part of the company's educational outreach.

Diverse Portfolio and Future Outlook

Adding further context to the company's offerings, Nkemakolam Eloagu, the Country Sales Executive for QNET Nigeria, highlighted the diversity of the product portfolio. Eloagu noted that the company provides products across various sectors, including health, wellness, personal care, beauty, and travel. This wide range of services and goods supports the empowerment narrative by providing tangible value to consumers and distributors alike, rather than relying solely on recruitment-based schemes.

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The upcoming 2026 QNET Expo serves as a platform to showcase these diverse offerings and to reiterate the company's commitment to ethical business practices. By addressing the issues of fraud and illegal migration head-on, QNET Nigeria aims to strengthen its position as a responsible corporate citizen. The collaboration with agencies like the EFCC and Interpol signals a proactive approach to self-regulation and industry integrity, ensuring that the empowerment of 200,000 youths is backed by a transparent and lawful operational framework.