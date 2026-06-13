Qatar Earns First World Cup Point with Stoppage-Time Equalizer Against Switzerland

Boualem Khoukhi scored a dramatic late header to secure a 1-1 draw for Qatar against Switzerland in their opening World Cup match, earning Qatar their first ever point in the tournament after Breel Embolo's first-half penalty.

Qatar 's Boualem Khoukhi delivered a stunning late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening World Cup match on Saturday. The Swiss had taken the lead early in the first half through a Breel Embolo penalty in the San Francisco Bay Area, but the wasteful favorites were punished when Qatar earned their first ever point in World Cup competition.

Qatar, appearing in only their second finals after hosting the 2022 World Cup, appeared rusty due to the cancellation of two warm-up friendlies following conflict in the Middle East, meaning this match was just their third game since December last year. For most of the contest they were outclassed as Switzerland unleashed 26 shots, but 35-year-old Khoukhi's header four minutes into injury time ignited wild celebrations on the Qatar bench.

It was also a landmark moment for manager Julen Lopetegui, who coached his first World Cup match. The 59-year-old had originally been set to lead Spain at the 2018 tournament in Russia, but was dismissed days before the start after agreeing to take over Real Madrid after the World Cup. Switzerland aims to reach the knockout stages for a fourth consecutive World Cup, but their failure to kill off a match they dominated will concern coach Murat Yakin.

Early in the game, Manuel Akanji gave Qatar a big chance in just the second minute as his defensive error sent Edmilson Junior through, but the forward could only shoot tamely at goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. That let-off seemed to wake Switzerland, who earned a penalty on 13 minutes when goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada clattered into Remo Freuler, though there was a suspicion of offside. After a four-minute stoppage, Embolo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

The remainder of the opening period was largely one-way traffic toward Qatar's goal, but Edmilson nearly caught the Swiss cold just before halftime, forcing a right-footed save from Kobel during a rare forward foray. Under a blazing Californian sun, the second half saw fewer clear chances, with notable moments including a long-range drive from Granit Xhaka that whizzed just over the bar and an Embolo poke that settled in the side netting.

Ultimately, Switzerland paid for their profligacy when Khoukhi powered in at the back post to bullet home a 94th-minute equalizer. Switzerland will next face Bosnia on Thursday in Los Angeles, while Qatar meets co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on the same day





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World Cup Qatar Switzerland Boualem Khoukhi Breel Embolo Julen Lopetegui Murat Yakin

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