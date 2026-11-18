The leaders of China, the US and Russia exchanged greetings in Shenzhen on Wednesday before their first formal trilateral summit, which has raised fears of a carve-up into new spheres of influence.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia exchanged greetings as they met in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day before their history-making first formal trilateral summit in the Chinese city.

Leaders Exchange Greetings in Shenzhen

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin gathered for a welcome dinner and briefly exchanged greetings before a group photo. The agenda for Thursday's meeting was unclear, however, and it has raised fears of a carve-up into new spheres of influence. When Trump touched down in Shenzhen, Xi became the first Chinese paramount leader in decades to welcome a foreign leader as he arrived, mirroring the US president's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September.

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Trump descended the stairs from his plane to be met by Xi, as well as renditions of both countries' national anthems and fighter jets that flew overhead and left colourful vapour trails. The pair strolled down a red carpet lined with people waving pom-poms, brandishing Chinese and US national flags, and shouting a warm welcome. A motorcade of dark limousines later carried Trump into the city, where the streets had been cleared of traffic, an AFP reporter observed.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Putin struck a defiant tone on his war in Ukraine, saying Western sanctions provoked by the 2022 invasion had failed. Addressing the APEC gathering, the Russian leader said he expected the trilateral summit to be highly useful. At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division and dialogue rather than ultimatums, Putin said.

The Russian leader has been largely shunned by the West since his 2022 offensive in Ukraine began, but has found an audience with Trump. Xi, Trump, Putin and other leaders attending the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit then gathered for a welcome dinner.

Xi told Trump he looked forward to an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive and strategically stable relationship between the two nations, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Addressing the APEC event, Xi also said China would conduct deep-seated reform starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards.

Washington had signalled that the Ukraine war, something Xi vehemently sees as not China's problem, was not expected to be addressed in the trilateral meeting, before Trump said that it would. The summit is expected to include discussions of the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Xi and Putin Meet on Trade

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile. Putin and Xi met separately earlier on Wednesday, their fifth tete-a-tete this year, including one by video link. The two men have long touted their strong personal friendship. Xi urged yet closer ties with Moscow, saying the nations should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries' governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties.

Russian officials said Xi and Putin were expected to talk about energy and finance and then, in a smaller format, foreign policy, including Ukraine and North Korea. However, full-scale talks solely between Putin and Trump are unlikely to take place during their visits to China, Moscow said, according to Russian state media. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also in Shenzhen, said sanctions would continue to increase as long as this war goes on.

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Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, speaking to reporters in Kyiv, said he hoped Xi and Trump would put pressure on Russia to end the war. The trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could make decisions on the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe. Trump came to China from the Philippines, where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad, Australia, Japan and India, for the first time in his second term.

Trump Engages Southeast Asia Leaders

The grouping is broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence. Trump has also floated the possibility of meeting Kim Jong Un in China, saying the North Korean leader would like to meet, although there has been no confirmation from Pyongyang. If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we are ever going to solve it is if we engage with them, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila.

Trump was in the Philippines for a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where there were protests against a US supply chain initiative. Around 2,000 people carried banners reading Trump out now and Reject Pax Silica, a reference to the US initiative. The spectre of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large over his recent travels.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism while touting Beijing's own expanding trade with ASEAN. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market. On Tuesday, a combative Trump doubled down, saying the United States would catch China in rare-earth production within 10 months.

Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members. Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special licence, as the countries were said to represent a higher-than-normal risk of diversion. Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate trusted access for firms based in the city-state.